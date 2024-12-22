Plane crash at Belfast Airport amid gale-force winds causes travel chaos

A plane crash at Belfast City Airport has caused massive delays after gale-force winds forced the Aer Lingus flight to attempt a 'hard' landing. Picture: Michail Savetkin

By Chay Quinn

A plane crash at Belfast City Airport has caused massive delays after gale-force winds forced the Aer Lingus flight to attempt a 'hard' landing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The airport declared a “full emergency” after the crash.

Emergency services were rushed to Belfast City Airport after the plane crash landed on the runway after flying through high-speed winds.

The airport's runway shut down after the so-called "hard landing".

Read More: Woman, 35, charged with murder of five-year-old Lincoln Button in South Ockendon

Read More: Two teens killed in Birmingham car crash after 'failing to stop' in police chase

The plane’s nose gear reportedly collapsed as it landed, with pictures showing the aircraft on the side of the runway surrounded by fire engines.

A spokesperson for the airport said there were four crew members on board and no passengers and that no one was inuured.

The flight was a “positioning flight” that had flown from Edinburgh to Belfast at around 4pm.

17 flights have been cancelled tonight as the airport’s runway is shut until at least tomorrow.