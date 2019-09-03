PM To Call Snap Election Is Rebels Block No-Deal In Parliament Today

Boris Johnson speaking outside Downing Street. Picture: PA

Downing Street says Boris Johnson will push for a snap general election if MPs manage to seize control of Commons business later.

A cross-party motion is trying to block a no-deal Brexit by forcing a further three-month delay to Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

The bill even includes the text for the letter that Mr Johnson would be forced to send to Donald Tusk, requesting an extension.

Speaking yesterday evening, the Prime Minister urged MPs not to back what he called a "pointless" delay.

In a statement outside Downing Street, he said: "I don't think that they will, I hope that they won't. But if they do, they will plainly chop the legs out from under the UK position and make any further negotiation absolutely impossible.

"Let our negotiators get on with their work without that sword of Damocles over their necks. And without an election, which I don’t want and you don’t want."

Boris Johnson strides out of 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

It's understood that if MPs are successful, Mr Johnson will push for a general election to be held on Monday 14th October.

Under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, two-thirds of the House of Commons would have to approve the snap election.

Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell says he'd welcome the chance to go back to the public, saying: "If we win in parliament to prevent a no-deal, I think what he may well do is be forced to call a General Election.

"And we say to Boris Johnson, election? Bring it on."