Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions

Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions and you can watch it live here.

This comes the day after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis admitted a new bill to amend the UK's Brexit deal with the EU will "break international law".

The reported move would get rid of the requirements for new customs arrangements in Northern Ireland. Currently, the country is expected to adhere to some EU regulations post-Brexit in order to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

The Government has also announced that gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.