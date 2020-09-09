Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions

9 September 2020, 11:32 | Updated: 9 September 2020, 12:49

Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions and you can watch it live here.

This comes the day after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis admitted a new bill to amend the UK's Brexit deal with the EU will "break international law".

The reported move would get rid of the requirements for new customs arrangements in Northern Ireland. Currently, the country is expected to adhere to some EU regulations post-Brexit in order to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

Read more: Nick Ferrari confronts Matt Hancock on new "law-breaking" Brexit bill

The Government has also announced that gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England from Monday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Tracy Higginbottom shared an emotional video after being spat on

Paramedic shares emotional video message after spitting assault
A set promoting the Disney movie Mulan in Beijing

Disney criticised for filming Mulan in China’s Xinjiang

People cheer as Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in North Carolina

Trump tells fans to visit polling stations at rally that flouted health advice
Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Greece Migrant Camp Blaze

Thousands flee fire at migrant camp on coronavirus lockdown in Greece

The tightening of restrictions is expected to come into force on Monday

How will the new rules on gatherings affect me?

The Government has changed its coronavirus quarantine policy for certain islands

What is the new island quarantine policy? And how will it affect you?
Portokali beach in Sithonia Chalkidiki, near Sarti, Greece

Holiday quarantine: Which countries are exempt and could future changes affect my booking?

Nick Ferrari asked the Health Secretary Matt Hancock why students should adhere to new coronavirus restrictions when the Government "doesn't respect a law over Brexit."

Nick Ferrari confronts Matt Hancock on new "law-breaking" Brexit bill
From Monday, people in England will be banned from meeting in groups of more than six

New social gathering restrictions will put 'intolerable pressure' on policing
Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader

Bolton spike in coronavirus cases 'directly linked' to pubs, says Council leader
Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions

Eddie Mair consoles desperate caller struggling with Covid restrictions
This resident of Bolton told LBC she was left "baffled" by the way the lockdown has been dealt with

Bolton resident 'baffled' over casual approach to Covid in area
Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice

Long Covid sufferer issues warning to young people ignoring coronavirus advice

