Police break up 400-person wedding at north London school

22 January 2021, 10:22

The organiser of the wedding is being considered for a £10,000 fine
The organiser of the wedding is being considered for a £10,000 fine. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A wedding organiser is facing a £10,000 fine after police broke up a celebration attended by around 400 people at a north London school.

The windows of the venue, reportedly at Yesoday Hatorah Girls Senior School in Stamford Hill, had been covered to stop people seeing inside, the force said.

Police said the event was a “completely unacceptable breach of the law”, adding: “There is no excuse for this type of behaviour.”

Around 400 were found packed together at the venue, with many fleeing before officers arrived at about 9.15pm on Thursday.

Five guests were fined £200.

Wedding ceremonies can only take place in exceptional circumstances under current coronavirus restrictions, with only up to six people allowed attend.

Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, Central East BCU Commander, said: "This was a completely unacceptable breach of the law, which is very clearly in place to save lives and protect the NHS.

“An NHS that is under considerable pressure at a time when Covid 19 has killed nearly 100,000 people. This is a deadly and very dangerous disease. We can all see that and we must act responsibly.

“People across the country are making sacrifices by cancelling or postponing weddings and other celebrations and there is no excuse for this type of behaviour.

“My officers are working tirelessly with the community and we will not hesitate to take enforcement action if that is required to keep people safe.”

