Breaking News

New £800 fines for those attending house parties from next week, Priti Patel announces

Priti Patel introduced the new fines at the Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

People attending illegal house parties will face a new £800 fine from next week that could rise to £6,400 for repeat offenders, Priti Patel has announced.

The home secretary introduced the more stringent measure while leading the government's Downing Street press conference on Thursday.

These fines will be issued to people attending illegal indoor gatherings of 15 people or more.

Penalty charges will start at £800 and double for every offence until reaching a maximum level of £6,400.

Ms Patel branded those who attended these events as "irresponsible" and their actions a "significant threat to public health".

"Next week we will be introducing a new £800 fine for those attending house parties, which will double for each repeat offence to a maximum level of £6,400," Ms Patel told the press conference.

"These fines will apply to those who attend illegal gatherings of more than 15 people in homes.

"The science is clear: such irresponsible behaviour poses a significant threat to public health. Not only to those in attendance but to our wonderful police officers who attend these events to shut them down."

Speaking alongside the minister, Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said large gatherings and house parties are "dangerous, irresponsible, and totally unacceptable".

The police will be able to issue £800 fines for people attending house parties from next week. Picture: PA

"I hope that the likelihood of an increased fine acts as a disincentive for those people who are thinking of attending or organising such events," he told the Downing Street briefing.

Mr Hewitt said officers will not "waste time" trying to reason with people breaking the rules in such a way.

He added: "When we see people that are putting themselves and others in danger, we will not waste time trying to reason with them.

"They are demonstrating no regard for the safety of others, or even for themselves."

The police chief said official figures will be released next week showing how many fines have been given out since the start of this latest national lockdown.

He told the Downing Street briefing: "Forces are telling us there has been a significant increase, and that's reflecting the fact that we've had more officers out on dedicated patrols taking targeted action against those small few who are letting everybody down."

Mr Hewitt added that since regulations were introduced in late August, and up to 17 January, there have been 250 fixed penalty notices issued by forces in England to people who have organised a large gathering.

This story is being updated...

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify