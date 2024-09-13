'Thank you for your bravery': Police dog involved in Southport unrest forced to retire following riots

13 September 2024, 23:30

'Thank you for your bravery': Police dog involved in Southport riots forced to retire after suffering from PTSD
'Thank you for your bravery': Police dog involved in Southport riots forced to retire after suffering from PTSD. Picture: Alamy / Merseyside Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A police dog involved in the Southport riots has been forced to retire from service following widespread riots across the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police dog Zoe was serving alongside Merseyside Police as riots spread across the UK in the wake of the Southport stabbing attack.

As a result of her work during the unrest, the force revealed the highly trained canine "no longer wants" to serve.

Taking to the force's official Twitter account, Merseyside Police paid tribute to the loyal companion and thanked her for her years of service.

"We are sad to announce that following the violent disorder in Southport, PD Zoe is to retire from service," the post revealed.

The riots, which took place in the wake of the Southport attack on July 29, saw thousands take to the streets in an outpouring of violence across the UK.

The unrest led riot police to take to the streets, with police dogs present up and down the country as they served in the line of duty.

"Zoe is fit & well but we will never ask our dogs to do something they no longer want to do.

"Thank you for your bravery & service, we wish you all the happiness in retirement"

The Southport attacks saw a knifeman enter the community centre on Hart Street, Southport, armed with a kitchen knife before attacking children and adults involved in the dance class.

Following the spread of misinformation that the suspect was an illegal immigrant, far-right protestors and rioters took to the UK's streets across the UK, resulting in 1,461 arrests to-date.

Zoe is not the only police dog to have been impacted by the recent riots.

Read more: Famous Downing Street feline Larry the cat branded a 'little s**t' by Scottish secretary

Read more: 'Britain's richest plumber' Charlie Mullins explains why he wants to quit the country - after paying over £120m in tax

In another social media post, Merseyside Police revealed another dog named Quga had also suffered injuries during the violence.

Having taken five weeks off from service, the force revealed she had finally been "reunited with her handler" and hoped to return to service imminently.

The post to X read: "5 weeks on from the violent disorder in Southport PD Quga has finally been reunited with her handler after a slow recovery.

"Following a trip to the vets she has been given the all clear and will hopefully be back fighting crime & hunting down criminals soon 🙏 #Shesback"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP)

Pope Francis criticises Trump and Harris as he weighs in on US election, telling Catholics to choose the ‘lesser evil’

Congo Coup Attempt

Congo court sentences 37 people to death on coup charges

Former nurse jailed after 'manipulative' catfisher posed as male pharmacist to stalk Tinder match

Former nurse jailed for stalking after using voice-changing app to pose as male pharmacist and 'catfish' Tinder match

Hawaii Wildfire Report

Report finds ‘no evidence’ Hawaii officials took steps to prevent wildfire

Justin Timberlake Arrest

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to impaired driving

Presenter Jay Blades during King Charles III's foundation's promotion of craft and its relevance to the built environment at Chelsea Barracks, London, ahead of a new exhibition by The Prince's Foundation Picture date: Thursday January 26, 2023.

Jay Blades' wife breaks silence after the Repair Shop star is charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Great Ormond Street Hospital has begun an urgent review of 721 cases of children

'Mum, it hurts': Girl, 11, forced to use wheelchair after treatment from 'rogue' surgeon accused of 'inappropriate' operations
US Blinken

US announces sanctions against Russian state media

An alleged spy has been accused of trying to disclose information about an MP to Russian intelligence services

Russian 'spy' accused of trying to disclose MP's information to Putin's intelligence services

Pope waves

Pope Francis slams US presidential candidates for ‘anti-life policies’

Exclusive
'People have to wake up': Ex MI6 Chief warns Russian sabotage is 'already happening' in mainland Europe

'People have to wake up': Ex spy chief warns Russian sabotage 'already happening' in Europe

Jay Slater's dad Warren has set up a TikTok account to talk about his disappearance

Jay Slater's dad explains what happened in hunt for him in new TikTok videos

BRITAIN-POLITICS-CAT-OFFBEAT

Famous Downing Street feline Larry the cat branded a 'little s**t' by Scottish secretary

An investigation has been launched following the death of three people at a property in Luton on Friday

Firearm recovered in triple murder probe after three people killed in block of flats in Luton

Britain's food supply chain could face increased disruption in the run-up to Christmas from new EU border checks

New EU border checks to disrupt Christmas food deliveries and cause delays for holidaymakers

Metropolitan Police In London

Met constable pleads guilty to assaulting emergency worker after kicking police officer in stomach

Latest News

See more Latest News

Justin Timberlake has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to driving while impaired as he agrees to community service
Marieha Hussain has been found not guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence

Teacher with placard depicting Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman as coconuts not guilty of racially aggravated public order offence
Sir Keir vowed his commitment to the issue on a phone call with Dame Esther before he became PM

Dame Esther Rantzen pleads to Sir Keir Starmer for vote on assisted dying after he vowed commitment to issue
Mexico Sinaloa Cartel

Leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges

Seven men who committed a string of child sex abuse offences against two teenage girls in Rotherham in the early 2000s have been jailed for a total of 106 years

Seven men jailed for total of 106 years over 'horrific' sexual abuse of two girls in Rotherham
PC Perry Lathwood had been found guilty of assaulting a woman in Croydon, south London in July 2023

Met Police officer fined for assaulting woman during wrongful bus fare arrest has conviction overturned
Some prisoners released early have already been recalled to jail

Prisoners freed under early release scheme 'already back in jail'

Official figures claiming there are 262,000 transgender people in England and Wales have been stripped of their accredited status

Official estimate of 262,000 trans people in England and Wales formally downgraded in embarrassing setback for ONS
The Navy and RAF shadowed Russian craft in the English Channel

Royal Navy warships shadow Russian submarine in the Channel as four Kremlin vessels enter UK waters
Jay Blades charged with engaging inn controlling and coercive behaviour

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour against wife’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is turning 40 on Sunday.

Prince Harry shares surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday

William and George

Prince George 'is learning to fly' aged 11 and took his first lesson last week as William and Kate watched on
The future King acknowledged more than 50 new officers at RAF Cranwell

Prince William warns of 'future threats' at a 'time of uncertainty' in rousing speech to RAF troops

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit