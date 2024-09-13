'Thank you for your bravery': Police dog involved in Southport unrest forced to retire following riots

By Danielle de Wolfe

A police dog involved in the Southport riots has been forced to retire from service following widespread riots across the UK.

Police dog Zoe was serving alongside Merseyside Police as riots spread across the UK in the wake of the Southport stabbing attack.

As a result of her work during the unrest, the force revealed the highly trained canine "no longer wants" to serve.

Taking to the force's official Twitter account, Merseyside Police paid tribute to the loyal companion and thanked her for her years of service.

"We are sad to announce that following the violent disorder in Southport, PD Zoe is to retire from service," the post revealed.

The riots, which took place in the wake of the Southport attack on July 29, saw thousands take to the streets in an outpouring of violence across the UK.

The unrest led riot police to take to the streets, with police dogs present up and down the country as they served in the line of duty.

We are sad to announce that following the violent disorder in Southport,PD Zoe is to retire from service. Zoe is fit & well but we will never ask our dogs to do something they no longer want to do. Thankyou for your bravery & service, we wish you all the happiness in retirement🙏 pic.twitter.com/m8h8kKmuis — Mersey Police Dogs (@MerPolDogs) September 13, 2024

"Zoe is fit & well but we will never ask our dogs to do something they no longer want to do.

"Thank you for your bravery & service, we wish you all the happiness in retirement"

The Southport attacks saw a knifeman enter the community centre on Hart Street, Southport, armed with a kitchen knife before attacking children and adults involved in the dance class.

Following the spread of misinformation that the suspect was an illegal immigrant, far-right protestors and rioters took to the UK's streets across the UK, resulting in 1,461 arrests to-date.

Zoe is not the only police dog to have been impacted by the recent riots.

In another social media post, Merseyside Police revealed another dog named Quga had also suffered injuries during the violence.

5 weeks on from the violent disorder in Southport PD Quga has finally been reunited with her handler after a slow recovery. Following a trip to the vets she has been given the all clear and will hopefully be back fighting crime & hunting down criminals soon 🙏 #Shesback pic.twitter.com/l1iQQrfEJQ — Mersey Police Dogs (@MerPolDogs) September 3, 2024

Having taken five weeks off from service, the force revealed she had finally been "reunited with her handler" and hoped to return to service imminently.

The post to X read: "5 weeks on from the violent disorder in Southport PD Quga has finally been reunited with her handler after a slow recovery.

"Following a trip to the vets she has been given the all clear and will hopefully be back fighting crime & hunting down criminals soon 🙏 #Shesback"