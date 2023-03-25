Police investigate claims Alison Hammond was 'forced to hand over thousands of pounds' in blackmail plot

Alison Hammond is reported to have been at the centre of an extortion plot
Alison Hammond is reported to have been at the centre of an extortion plot. Picture: Getty
Police have confirmed they are looking into claims TV personality Alison Hammond is the victim of a blackmail plot that saw her lose thousands of pounds.

The 48-year-old presenter was allegedly forced to hand over thousands of pounds to a former friend in an eight-month blackmail plot.

The blackmailer is believed to have threatened to publish false details about her private life, with Alison left 'fearing for her family's safety'.

West Midlands Police have since confirmed they are looking into the claims, with enquiries "progressing swiftly".

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police told LBC: "We are investigating an allegation of blackmail of a woman in her 40s. We take reports of this kind very seriously and our enquiries are progressing swiftly."

Alison is believed to have been forced to hand over large sums of money and a £5,000 BMW car, The Sun reports.

Alison rose to fame after appearing on a series of popular TV programmes, including Big Brother and This Morning.

She was also recently announced as the new host of the Great British Bake Off.

