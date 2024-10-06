Police launch hunt for sick vandal who damaged memorial to October 7 victims just days before anniversary

Police have launched an appeal for a sick vandal who was filmed desecrating a memorial to the victims of the October 7 massacre - just days before the world marks the anniversary of the attack. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Police have launched an appeal for a sick vandal who was filmed desecrating a memorial to the victims of the October 7 massacre - just days before the world marks the anniversary of the attack.

The memorial in Hove, near Brighton in East Sussex, was filmed being damaged by a man in a beige tracksuit on Sunday.

No suspects have yet been arrested.

Police said that they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

This is the hateful antisemite who destroyed our 7/10 memorial on Jewish New Year. Disgusting, despicable human being. @sussex_police pic.twitter.com/V77ViCv3xC — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) October 6, 2024

We are aware of a video circulating online of a man damaging a Jewish memorial in Hove.



Detective Supt Newman said,

"We understand the distress this may cause, and we are treating this incident as a hate crime."



Information can be reported online or via 101, ref 158 of 04/10. pic.twitter.com/hMwPjT74XL — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) October 6, 2024

The incident came just hours before the world marks the anniversary of the attack which sparked a widening war in the Middle East.

A Sussex Police statement said: "We are aware of a video circulating online of a man damaging a Jewish memorial in Hove".

Detective Supt Newman said: "We understand the distress this may cause, and we are treating this incident as a hate crime."