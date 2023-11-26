Police launch urgent hunt for nine-year-old girl who went missing while walking dog this afternoon

Young Brooke was last seen around 3.30pm today. Picture: Handout

By Kieran Kelly

Police have launched an urgent hunt for a nine-year-old girl who went missing this afternoon while walking her dog.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brooke was last seen at around 3.30pm walking her meryl-coloured pocket bully pup on Union Place in Tylorstown, Ferndale.

She is described as 4ft tall with long brown curly shoulder-length hair.

"Help us find nine-year-old Brooke who’s been reported as missing," a spokesperson for South Wales Police said.

"Last seen around 3.30pm this afternoon, on Union Place in Tylorstown, Ferndale, walking a meryl-coloured pocket bully pup."

Read More: Met police make 18 arrests at pro-Palestine march in central London - including man 'holding Nazi placard'

Read More: Tommy Robinson arrested as thousands gather in London for march against anti-Semitism

They added: "Brooke was last seen wearing a dark green coat with fur around the hood and bright pink and white spotty trousers.

"Anyone who believes they may have seen her, or who has information which could help us find her, should contact us by quoting occurrence number 2300403025."

Members of the public have been urged by South Wales Police to get in touch if they know anything about her whereabouts.