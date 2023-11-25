Met police make 18 arrests at pro-Palestine march in central London - including man 'holding Nazi placard'

25 November 2023, 20:44

Police issued a hate speech warning
Police issued a hate speech warning. Picture: Met police/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Police arrested 18 people at a pro-Palestine march in central London today, including a man who was 'holding a placard with Nazi symbols on it'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after he was seen carrying a placard with Nazi symbols on it.

It came after they warned that hate speech would not be tolerated as thousands descended on the capital for a pro-Palestine rally.

Around 1,500 officers have been deployed for the march, with the Metropolitan Police handing out leaflets telling demonstrators what will be considered a criminal offence.

Protesters were previously seen with anti-Semitic signs and slogans during the march on Armistice Day.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who led the policing operation, said: "Regrettably, there was still a small minority who believed the law did not apply to them. Thanks to the efforts of our CCTV teams and other officers, a number of those are already in custody.

"Investigations into other offences are already under way and will continue in the coming days.

"I would also like to thank the Met officers, as well as all those from other forces who travelled long distances to help us keep London safe, for their efforts.

'We said we would intervene decisively where offences took place and that is what they did.”

Tens of thousands march for ceasefire in Gaza amid temporary truce

Leaflets from police read: "The law protects the right to lawful protests, and the Met Police supports your right to legally make your voice heard.

"However, the law also protects people from racist abuse and from terrorism being promoted.

"Whilst the majority of people are complying with these rules, a minority have crossed the line."

Read more: First Israeli hostages reunited with families, as government prepares for more captives to be released

Read more: Who are the 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas? Sisters aged 2 and 4 among the captives freed

The Met's deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "This sets out that anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested.

"As should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organisation.

"We will not tolerate anyone who celebrates or promote acts of terrorism - such as the killing or kidnap of innocent people - or who spreads hate speech."

Hate crime protest leaflets
Hate crime protest leaflets. Picture: Met police

Organisers Stop the War coalition said the stepped up measure was "intrusive". They reminded people attending to avoid "any actions that might leave you or others around you open to arrest".

The group said in a statement: "We ask that all attending our marches respect these clear anti-racist principles, including in any signs or placards they choose to bring to the march."

Planned route
Planned route. Picture: Met police

Addressing the policing approach, the Met said: "There will be trained spotters at specific points of the march looking out for criminal activity, including hate placards and clothing, and identifying those responsible.

"We also have officers who have been briefed on chants, including those which cross the line of the law.

"Across the weekend, we will also be using technology to identify and track offenders within large groups of people and deploying intervention teams where we need to extract suspects."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israeli military says 13 Israelis and four foreign nationals released in Gaza

Rishi Sunak

More tax cuts to come? Sunak hints National Insurance cut was just the 'start of a journey'

Israel Palestinians

Hamas says it has handed 20 people to Red Cross after hostage release hold-up

Hawaii Navy Plane

Flight data recorder recovered from US navy plane that overshot runway

Breaking
The second round of hostages have been released

Hamas hands over 13 more Israeli hostages and several foreign nationals after initial delay, Qatar confirms

Federal Prisons Chauvin

Ex-police officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing is stabbed in prison

Best. Christmas. Ever! is on Netflix now

New Netflix film slammed as 'worst Christmas movie ever' by fans and critics alike - what did you make of it?

A XL bully dog (stock image)

Hundreds of XL Bullies to be put down by end of the year as ban comes into effect

Italy Violence Women Demos

Thousands rally in Italy to call for action on violence against women

Israel Palestinians

Hamas says it is delaying hostage release over Gaza aid delivery

A Ukrainian serviceman stands on top of a damaged school following a Russian drone attack in Kyiv

Russia launches ‘largest drone attack’ on Ukraine since start of 2022 invasion

The second round of hostages being released has been delayed by Hamas

Israeli hostages to be released from Hamas captivity tonight after 'delay resolved'

Snow could be on the way very soon

Fresh weather forecast predicts 'snow blizzard' as temperatures hit -10C

Kyiv Copes With Aftermath Of Mass Drone Attack

Russia launches most intense drone attack on Ukraine since start of war

Israel Palestinians Ship Attack

Israeli-owned ship ‘targeted in suspected Iranian drone attack in Indian Ocean’

People in Tel Aviv react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip

Hamas to free more hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in second swap

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis smiles as he waves to crowds

Pope Francis has hospital check-up after coming down with flu

Police issued a hate speech warning

Man arrested for carrying placard with Nazi symbols at pro-Palestine march after police issue hate speech warning
People gather in front of a building in Karachi following a fire

Shopping centre blaze in Pakistan kills at least 10 and injures 22 others

The in-laws have not spoken since 2019.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'have not spoken in four years', bombshell royal book reveals
Rescuers rest at the site of the collapsed tunnel

Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in tunnel in India halted as machine breaks

Eight Israeli hostages have been reunited with their families

Emotional moment nine-year-old Israeli reunites with father for the first time after being released by Hamas
Daniel Jackson

British teen 'president' of Balkan microstate removed from 'his own country' by Croatian police
Police have issued a hate speech warning

Met police issues hate speech warning as thousands gather for pro-Palestine march in London
Derek Chauvin

George Floyd killer cop Derek Chauvin 'stabbed in prison' and needed 'lifesaving measures'

The Home Secretary is "frustrated" at the focus on the Rwanda plan

Rwanda plan is not the 'be all and end all' to stop illegal migration, says James Cleverly

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has said two members of the royal household asked questions about Archie's skin colour

Meghan says there's a 'second royal racist' who 'raised concerns about Archie's skin colour', bombshell book reveals
Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit