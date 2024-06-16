Man shot by police after brandishing 'axe and molotov cocktail' close to Euro 2024 fan zone

Officers shot a man threatening football fans in Hamburg. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

A man has been shot by police after threatening officers and football supporters with an axe at a Euro 2024 fan zone in Germany.

The man is seriously injured and has been taken away in an ambulance after the incident, which took place in Hamburg at around 12.30 local time (11.30 UK time).

The attacker was said to be threatening Dutch fans and police with a gold-coloured axe and a firebomb.

Police said: "At St Pauli there is currently a major police operation."

"According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device.

Police cordon off an area near the Reeperbahn in Hamburg after the shooting. Picture: Alamy

"The police then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment."

A New York Times journalist at the scene said he heard four loud shots before "hundreds of riot police moved in".

Officers first used pepper spray in a bid to subdue the man, before firing a warning shot, German outlet Bild. Finally they actually shot him, at which point he fell to the ground.

Large numbers of Netherlands fans had gathered in Hamburg ahead of their opening group game of the tournament against Poland on Sunday afternoon.

Netherland fans are pictured during their Fan Walk at the official UEFA Fan Zone before the UEFA EURO 2024 Group D match between Poland and Netherlands. Picture: Getty

This is already the second time German police have shot someone during the Euros.

Officers killed a knifeman at party in the city of Magdeburg on Friday night who had left three injured.

According to local media reports, the attack took place at a private family party.

Police drew their weapons after the attacker then turned on an officer, local media reports.

The family had sat down to watch Germany’s 5-1 win over Scotland.

The knifeman, reported to be an Afghan national according to local media, appeared in the family's garden shortly after the game began and was not known to the family.

A 50-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were among those injured, suffering severe stab wounds according to reports. A 56-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

And on Saturday, shots were fired in Berlin during the match between Italy and Albania.

A 23-year-old man was hit in the leg and arm, but managed to crawl to safety and was rescued by a German army doctor.

He has now undergone surgery and is said not to be in a life-threatening condition.