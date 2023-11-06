Poppy sellers surrounded: Veteran forced out of Edinburgh station as Pro-Palestinian protesters stage sit-ins

6 November 2023, 15:05

It comes after poppy sellers were surrounded by pro-Palestine protesters at Charing Cross
It comes after poppy sellers were surrounded by pro-Palestine protesters at Charing Cross. Picture: X/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A popper seller was forced to leave Edinburgh Waverley over the weekend as pro-Palestine protesters staged a huge sit-in at the station.

The elderly volunteer was forced to leave the station, with the help of train staff, according to the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

She left after being surrounded by protesters displaying 'Freedom for Palestine' posters, with hundreds of demonstrators on the concourse.

The protesters say they decided to stage a sit-in at the station after police 'blocked' their protest route.

A growing number of protests have been taking place in train stations in the UK, including in London Liverpool Street, which was forced to close on Tuesday due to a large demonstration.

Birmingham New Street station was also targeted by a huge protest last week.

And over the weekend, poppy sellers at Charing Cross station looked helpless as they were surrounded by protesters chanting 'Free Palestine'.

The picture of the London volunteers went viral online, with Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer slamming the protesters for 'intimidating' the elderly trio.

"If anyone knows these poppy sellers please DM me. I will try and rattle a tin with them tomorrow," Mr Mercer said.

"The saddest thing my generation of Veterans ever say to me is that they struggle to recognise the Country they wore the uniform for."

Read More: Met 'won't bow to political pressure' over pro-Palestine Armistice Day protest, ex top cop says, amid calls to cancel

Read More: Pro-Palestine protesters who vandalise Cenotaph 'must be jailed faster than feet can touch the ground', warns Braverman

"This is not it. We mustn't allow it to become like this," he said.

"London is a big City; there are plenty of areas to protest - the right for which Servicemen and women are proud to serve - without appearing to try and intimidate ordinary citizens trying to collect a bit of cash for Poppy Day - a non-political symbol."

A spokesperson for the Poppy Legion has since confirmed that the trio of volunteers are well and will continuing to sell poppies.

"The collectors would like to thank people for their support but are keen to say they were absolutely fine during the protest at the station on Saturday, they would prefer not to have any further attention, and are happily back out collecting."

It comes as the police consider whether to ban a controversial pro-Palestinian march in London planned for Armistice Day.

Scotland Yard said it would use "all powers and tactics" at its disposal to prevent disruption, including Section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986, which allows the banning of a procession when there is a risk of serious disorder.

But, former top Met cop Nick Aldworth told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast he thinks Sir Mark Rowley "will not bow to political pressure" and a planned pro-Palestinian march in London will be allowed to go ahead on Armistice Day.

"I think Sir Mark won't bow to political pressure, I think it's absolutely wrong for people to be writing letters to him trying to influence police operation powers, I think he will call upon mutual aid if needed to ensure there are enough cops in town to police a large process."

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

