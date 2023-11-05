Pro-Palestine protesters who vandalise Cenotaph 'must be jailed faster than feet can touch the ground', warns Braverman

5 November 2023, 08:52 | Updated: 5 November 2023, 08:57

The Home Secretary said any pro-Palestine protesters who vandalise the Cenotaph should be "put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground".
The Home Secretary said any pro-Palestine protesters who vandalise the Cenotaph should be "put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground". Picture: Alamy/Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

Pro-Palestine protesters who vandalise the Cenotaph should be "put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground", Suella Braverman has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Home Secretary also said she "won't hesitate to act" if it is found that police need stronger powers to deal with what she called "utterly odious" behaviour at demonstrations.

She added that some elements of the protests had turned into "hate marches".

It comes after Metropolitan police arrested 29 protesters at the pro-Palestine march on Saturday.

Read more: Met arrests 29 at march for ceasefire in London - as police adviser revealed to have sang anti-Israel chant

Read more: Five arrested after Palestine supporters stage 'sit-in' protest at King's Cross station in London

Ali Miraj reacts to government's rhetoric on pro-Palestine march

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are also planning to take to the streets of London on Armistice Day on Saturday November 11.

There are fears the march could disrupt the two-minute silence commemorating the war dead, and the daytime and evening Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, with the latter performance usually attended by members of the royal family.

Braverman said Armistice Day should be treated with the "solemnity with which it deserves".

Asked what action should be taken if the Cenotaph were to be targeted, she told Sky: "Armistice Day is a day that is of profound national significance in Britain, it represents our moment of collective mourning and remembrance and reverence.

"And it must be treated with the solemnity with which it deserves.

"If anyone were to vandalise the Cenotaph, they must be put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground."

Braverman added that any decision to ban pro-Palestine marches on Armistice Day would have to be assessed by police before an application to her is made.

"It has got to be based on their assessment and their belief that there is a risk of serious disorder," she said.

"What we've seen in the last few weeks is tens of thousands of people taking to the streets of Britain chanting jihad, calling for the erasure of Israel and behaving in many instances in a flagrantly antisemitic manner.

"To me, those are incredibly offensive and it is utterly odious behaviour."

Palestine protest organiser says 'we will stay far from Cenotaph'

PM Rishi Sunak previously said that protests on Armistice Day would be "provocative and disrespectful".

He said there is a "clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated".

The Met said officers will be deployed across the capital that weekend as part of a "significant policing and security operation".

It said protest groups have not indicated plans to march on Remembrance Sunday on November 12, but a significant demonstration is expected on the Saturday.

Organisers of the demo have pledged to avoid the Whitehall area where the Cenotaph war memorial - the focus of national remembrance events - is located.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment in the Maghazi refugee camp

Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects call to suspend fighting

Police vehicles block access to Hamburg airport

Germany urges travellers to avoid Hamburg airport amid hostage situation

Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian missile strike on Crimea shipyard damages Russian vessel

Hamburg airport in Germany is closed after an armed man in a car broke through the gates.

Hamburg airport closed as police deal with hostage situation after man with child, 4, rams vehicle through gate

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli warplanes hit Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza leaving at least 33 dead

Nepal Earthquake

Thousands sleep outside in Nepal after earthquake kills at least 157 people

Tactics to tackle the prison overcrowding crisis could lead to abusers walking free

Stalkers and abusers 'to be free' as Government to slash sentences in bid to reduce prison overcrowding

Protests are taking place across the UK

Met arrests 29 at march for ceasefire in London - as police adviser revealed to have sang anti-Israel chant

Police vehicles and ambulances at Hamburg airport

German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

Labour says it will achieve more on housing in six months than the Tories have in six years in a new vow, according to Angela Rayner.

Labour 'vows to do more on housing in six months than last six years of Tories' says Angela Rayner

Nepal earthquake damage

Death toll passes 150 as strong quake rocks north-western Nepal

People gather to take part in a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin on Saturday

Protest marches by thousands in Europe demand halt to Israeli bombing of Gaza

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has surgery after injury during martial arts training

A ewe dubbed 'the world's loneliest sheep' has been rescued from a rock she was stranded on for two years.

"World's Loneliest Sheep" rescued from lone rock after two years on its own in Scotland

Marks and Spencer flagship store sign on building exterior

M&S set to open nine new stores in the UK - is your area getting one?

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Saturday

Israeli strikes kill multiple civilians at shelters in Gaza combat zone

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protests are taking place across the UK

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march in UK cities as 'fireworks thrown at cops' in London
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday

Zelensky hosts von der Leyen as Russian attacks hurt at least 14 in Ukraine

Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reports loss as investments fall

Israeli troops are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes kill civilians at Gaza combat zone shelters as Blinken seeks aid

An XL Bully is believed to have attacked a man and woman. (stock image)

Two hospitalised with serious injuries after 'XL Bully' attack sees woman fall from window of flat
Black smoke rises from an Israeli air strike on the outskirts a Lebanese border village

Israeli military and Hezbollah exchange fire along tense Lebanon-Israel border

Antony Blinken has met Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati

Blinken tries to build support for planning a post-war future for Gaza

Bob Stewart has surrendered the Conservative whip

Tory MP Bob Stewart surrenders party whip after being found guilty of racial abuse

Suella Braverman said she wants to put a stop to the "nuisance and distress" caused by homeless people pitching tents

Suella Braverman claims sleeping rough is 'a lifestyle choice' as she calls for crackdown on homeless pitching tents
Christian Brueckner is alleged to have taken 'trophies' from his victims in the past.

Madeleine McCann suspect 'may have taken pictures of missing toddler and buried them underground'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle 'wanted to move into Windsor Castle'

Meghan 'wanted to live in Windsor Castle' after marrying Harry but was 'turned down' as Queen felt it 'inappropriate'
William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike
The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit