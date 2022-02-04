Postmen filmed after 'accidentally' eating ‘hash brownies’ left at sorting office

4 February 2022, 09:52 | Updated: 4 February 2022, 10:26

By Asher McShane

Postmen have been filmed looking worse for wear after allegedly eating a batch of 'hash brownies' that were left lying undelivered at a sorting office in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The postmen are thought to have eaten their way through the package at Clapham sorting office in South London on Monday.

Footage shared widely on social media shows a postman stumbling by his van outside the sorting office as a member of staff wearing came to his aid.

A caption on the clip reads: "Today almost all the posties in Clapham accidentally ate hash brownies and I had to pick them up one by one cause they were so high.

Video of postmen after they ate 'hash brownies' emerged on social media. Picture: Twitter

"We had a delivery of them with no return address and the house was empty and they were in our office for a month so we opened them and they got given out."

The video said the posties ate the brownies between 5.30am and 7.30am before they headed out on their morning delivery rounds.

In the footage a postman can be heard saying: “I’m not right. I had four. I don’t know what it is.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson told the Sun: “Royal Mail expects the highest standards of behaviour from our people at all times. We are taking this matter very seriously.  

"We have commenced an investigation which will determine whether any further action, including disciplinary action,  might be taken.  

"We are also reminding all staff at the delivery office of the correct procedures for dealing with items with no address for delivery or return.”

