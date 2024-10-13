Former Premier League and international footballer 'arrested on suspicion of rape at top London hotel'

A former Premier League and international footballer has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at a London hotel. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A former Premier League and international footballer has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman at a London hotel.

The athlete was arrested by Met Police officers at the exclusive Corinthia hotel in Westminster, London on Tuesday night, according to The Sun.

The female complainant raised the alarm at the desk of the five-star hotel early on Wednesday morning.

The woman alleges that she was attacked and raped by the football after meeting him at a central London bar.

The Sun reports that the alleged perpetrator was taken to Charing Cross police station at 10am on Wednesday - where he was questioned alongside a lawyer.

A DNA swab, mugshot and fingerprints were taken from the suspect.

The player is understood to deny rape - and has been bailed until mid-December.

The complainant was reportedly taken to a Haven rape counselling suite after the allegation was made to police.

A source told The Sun: “She met the player in a bar and agreed to go back to his hotel, where he had booked into earlier.

“She claims he then attacked and raped her.

“The woman went to the front desk at the hotel and was said to have been very distressed.

“Police were called and officers arrived and arrested him at the hotel. He was then led out to the amazement of guests and staff.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Sun that a "man was arrested at 09.53hrs on Wednesday, 9 October at an address on Whitehall Place, SW1A, following an allegation of rape.

“He has been bailed until a date in mid-December.

“A woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

“The investigation is ongoing and enquiries are still being made.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote Connect ref: 01/938365/24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.