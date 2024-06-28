Oh my word, what a choice Americans have in November: Jon Sopel's blistering take on the US Presidential debate

By Jon Sopel

In the early hours of this morning, President Joe Biden clashed with his Republican rival Donald Trump in the first Presidential debate of the 2024 US election campaign.

The News Agent's USA's Jon Sopel watched it so you didn't have to, and it was grim.

Instead of two politicians attempting to prove themselves capable of leading the free world, what we saw was something closer to two old codgers left in the daycare facility arguing over the tv remote, Jon told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

It was lamentable. This debate was a lot more about Joe Biden than it was about Donald Trump. The Republican nominee hasn't really changed.

What you see is what you get. You love him. You hate him. He’s the same as he was in 2016 and 2020. But his counterpart is no longer the same, that is now clear.

Last night rammed home something which no Democrat can no longer deny. Mr Biden has changed, deteriorating dramatically in these last four years.

The question on my mind at 2 am was not who was coming out on top, but rather can this man stay on his feet for 90 minutes without falling off the stage?

Well, he managed that, just about. But there was enough drifting off, losing thought, and general lack of mental acuity to cause credible concern.

Oh my word, what a choice the American people have in November.

There is now serious panic in the Democratic party, and based on last night, how could there not be? Biden’s performance reflected a man who is no longer in control of events.

It will create intense pressure to change the nomination, even this late on there will be large numbers within the party waking up to the fact that this simply can't go on.

Remember this debate was meant to prove that Biden was up for the fight.

He spent the whole of last week, preparing solely for it. What we got was a weary, aged and battered boxer in the 12th round of a fight he knows he can't win.

But for now, his corner is choosing not to see reality, reluctant to throw the towel in.

You can’t help but feel sorry for him. President Biden’s display demonstrated that it is simply no longer credible to consider him as having the stamina to go for another five years, let alone five minutes.

Only someone new, young, fresh, and competent can expose Donald Trump now.