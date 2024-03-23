Prince Andrew's daughter Eugenie is 'too embarrassed to spend her birthday with her father' amid scandal

23 March 2024, 12:14 | Updated: 23 March 2024, 13:21

Eugenie is 'too embarrassed' to spend her birthday with Prince Andrew, a royal expert has claimed
Eugenie is 'too embarrassed' to spend her birthday with Prince Andrew, a royal expert has claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie is too embarrassed to spend her birthday with her father, an expert has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eugenie turned 34 on Saturday, but has spent the day in Portugal, where she lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two sons.

They moved to Portugal last year after Mr Brooksbank got a job there.

Andrew has been embroiled in scandal because of his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York no longer has official royal duties since the scandal.

He has been stripped of military titles, but has always denied any wrongdoing.

Read more: Sympathies pour in for Kate from well-wishers across the world after she reveals cancer diagnosis

Read more: Harry and Meghan's profiles 'downgraded' on Buckingham Palace website alongside Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank. Picture: Alamy

Royal expert Angela Levin said that Eugenie's move to Portugal was in part an attempt to escape Andrew's scandal.

"It seems whatever happens, despite how dreadful, with Andrew or their mother getting cancer, Eugenie and Beatrice are very positive, she told the Sun.

"I don’t know if Eugenie would have sat down with her father and had a chat to maintain a relationship after the scandal.

"She’s moved to Portugal. I know she wanted to get away from London and maybe she feels she wants to get away from the scandal."

Ms Levin added: “The move could have been to get away from the problems with her dad, but her husband has a very well paid job out there and she’s extremely happy."

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York
Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Picture: Alamy

She also said: “I don’t think Eugenie will come back to London to celebrate her birthday with her family.

"She’ll probably celebrate in the sun with her husband and her two babies.”

Eugenie still keeps a property in London so she can come back and visit easily, but the couple spend most of their time living in a £3.6 million home in Portugal.

It comes after Andrew's biography was significantly cut down on the royal family website.

Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie arrive ahead of the coronation of King Charles
Prince Andrew and Princess Eugenie arrive ahead of the coronation of King Charles. Picture: Alamy

It now begins with information on him being stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages and no longer having public duties.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the changes but said that there are updates to the website design and content from "time to time".

