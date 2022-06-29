Prince Charles would 'never again' handle large cash donations for his charities

29 June 2022, 16:46 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 16:57

The Sunday Times said the heir to the throne personally accepted the donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim (pictured with Prince Charles in 2013) who was prime minister of Qatar
The Sunday Times said the heir to the throne personally accepted the donations from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim (pictured with Prince Charles in 2013) who was prime minister of Qatar. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The Prince of Wales would never again handle large cash donations to be passed to his charities, a royal source has said.

Charles faced criticism after being presented with cash - reportedly totalling three million euros and some of it in a suitcase - from a former Qatari prime minister between 2011 and 2015.

The Sunday Times said the heir to the throne personally accepted the donations for his charity the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF) from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim who was prime minister of Qatar between 2007 and 2013.

A royal source insisted on Wednesday that the future king operates on advice and such incidents have not happened in the past half decade and would not happen again.

Campaign group Republic had demanded full disclosure over the matter, describing the events as "shocking" and saying it raised "serious questions about Prince Charles's judgment" amid other accusations of cash-for-honours.

Charles faced criticism after being presented with cash - reportedly totalling three million euros and some of it in a suitcase - from a former Qatari prime minister between 2011 and 2015.
Charles faced criticism after being presented with cash - reportedly totalling three million euros and some of it in a suitcase - from a former Qatari prime minister between 2011 and 2015. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Prince Andrew 'could be FBI's next target' after Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years

The royal source said: "It was passed immediately to his charities and it was his charities who decided to accept the money - that is a decision for them.

"And they did so, and as they confirmed, it followed all the right processes, the auditors looked at it.

"The Prince of Wales operates on advice. Situations, contexts change over the years."The source added: "For more than half a decade, with the situation as it has evolved, this has not happened and it would not happen again.

"That is then and this is now."

Clarence House said the donations were "passed immediately" to one of the prince's charities and that "appropriate governance" was carried out.

"Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the prince's charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed," a statement said.

Read more: Next Met chief must 'get it' after force placed under special measures, Sadiq Khan says

It comes after the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honours scandal in February after Charles and his former close confidant, Michael Fawcett, (pictured with Prince Charlies) were reported over the claims.
It comes after the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honours scandal in February after Charles and his former close confidant, Michael Fawcett, (pictured with Prince Charlies) were reported over the claims. Picture: Alamy

According to the Sunday Times, a donation of one million euros was handed over during one meeting at the prince's residence, Clarence House.

The charity, which was founded in 1979 with a mission to transform lives and build sustainable communities, awards grants to UK registered non-profit organisations to deliver projects in the UK, the Commonwealth and overseas.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honours scandal in February after Charles and his former close confidant, Michael Fawcett, were reported over the claims.

Mr Fawcett was accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor to another of Charles's charities, the Prince's Foundation.

Clarence House said the prince had "no knowledge" of the alleged cash-for-honours scandal.

Read more: 'I will never unsee that': Dominic Raab mocked after winking at Angela Rayner

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
A judge will re-examine if Archie should have his life support treatment ended

Archie Battersbee's mum 'on top of the world' after judge told to rethink if life support ends
Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton

Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton over N-word slur but denies racial intent

Dominic Raab winked at Angela Rayner during PMQs

'I will never unsee that': Dominic Raab mocked after winking at Angela Rayner

This is the moment a man was rescued from railway tracks after falling through the gap between the train and platform.

Dramatic moment man is rescued from under a train after 'falling through the gap'

Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges.

Halifax slammed over 'nonsense' staff pronoun badges as customers threaten to close accounts
Keir Starmer said the UK should not rejoin the EU common market, whilst Sadiq Khan said it should

Labour's single market rift: Starmer says 'no case' for rejoining despite call from Khan

Ghislaine Maxwell was jailed for 20 years on Tuesday.

Prince Andrew 'could be FBI's next target' after Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years

Travis Barker is been hospitalised in LA

Travis Barker's family plea for 'prayers' after drummer hospitalised with mystery illness

Airbnb has permanently banned parties at all its properties

Airbnb permanently bans parties at all properties around the world

Footage has emerged of the missile strike on the mall in Ukraine

Horror moment Russian missile obliterates shopping mall in Ukraine

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced plans to revolutionise the NHS app.

Revolutionised NHS app to have 'virtual wards' and GP messages to free up hospitals

Harry and Meghan have reacted to the US Supreme Court's ruling

Meghan Markle reveals Harry's 'guttural' reaction to Roe v Wade ruling

Prince William has paid tribute to Dame Deborah James, who died on Tuesday at the age of 40

Kate and William lead tributes for 'shining light' Deborah James after her death

Ben Wallace said Putin was a 'lunatic'

Putin a 'lunatic with small man syndrome' says minister as PM blasts 'toxic masculinity'

Zara Aleena was killed on Sunday

Zara Aleena 'believed women should be safe walking home' as man appears in court

Zara Aleena was killed in east London

Man charged with murder and attempted rape of aspiring lawyer in east London

Latest News

See more Latest News

People attend a community vigil for the dozens of people found dead in a trailer in San Antonio

‘Difficult process’ identifying Texas lorry trailer death victims – authorities
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

US abortion ruling ‘a setback’ that will cost lives, says WHO chief
Workers clear debris at the Kremenchuk shopping centre damaged in the Russian rocket attack

Search ongoing for 20 missing after Russian strike on Ukraine shopping centre
Dutch farmers protesting against government plans gather for a demonstration at Stroe

Dutch PM condemns farmers’ protests at minister’s home

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in by committee chairman Bennie Thompson

Trump dismissed January 6 threats and wanted to join crowd, says former aide
India Killing

Hindu tailor killed in cleaver attack amid religious tensions in India
The superyacht Amadea, which was seized by the US from a Russian oligarch

£25bn from Russian oligarchs frozen in multinational seizure effort
Capitol Riot Investigation

Trump was told protesters had weapons on January 6, former aide says
A car surrounded by exhaust fumes

EU countries approve climate measures after long talks

Hong Kong

Hong Kong bars some journalists from handover anniversary celebrations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London