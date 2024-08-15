Smiling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Colombia ahead of four-day national tour

15 August 2024, 20:39 | Updated: 15 August 2024, 21:00

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) are welcomed to Colombia by Vice President Francia Márquez
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) are welcomed to Colombia by Vice President Francia Márquez. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Colombia as they begin a four-day tour of the South American country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted in the capital Bogota on Thursday by Colombia's vice-president Francia Marquez ahead of a trip focused on ending cyber-bullying and protecting children online.

The pair spent around half-an-hour at the vice-president's home, where they exchanged gifts and ate traditional pandebono - a Colombian cheese bread dish.

Speaking after the Royal’s arrival, Marquez revealed she was inspired to ask Harry and Meghan to visit the country after being moved by their Netflix documentary.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan's outgoing chief of staff was 'hired on trial basis' and made the 'mutual' decision to quit

"I saw the Netflix series about their life, their story and that moved me and motivated me to say that this is a woman who deserves to come to our country and tell her story and her exchange will undoubtedly be an empowerment to so many women in the world," Marquez said.

The Sussexes' explosive Netflix show, aired just three months after Queen Elizabeth II's death and focused on Harry’s strained relationship with his family.

The vice president said she hoped the trip would aid in building bridges and joining forces against cyber-bullying and online digital violence and discrimination, as well as promoting women's leadership in Colombia.

It remains unknown how the Sussexes have funded this trip but the couple will have full security detail while travelling the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit Colombia - Day 1
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit Colombia - Day 1. Picture: Getty
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, poses for a selfie in Colombia
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, poses for a selfie in Colombia. Picture: Getty

Tomorrow, Harry and Meghan will attend a lunch hosted by Marquez before visiting the cities of Cartagena and Cali over the weekend.

They are also expected to attend the Petronio Álvarez festival, a four-day festival in celebration of Afro-Colombian music and culture.

This visit comes as part of a wider effort by the Sussexes to shed light on the risks social media poses to children.

“Our kids are young. They’re three and five. They’re amazing,” Meghan told CBS as she opened up about her fears for her children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan Markle was all smiles as she arrived in Colombia
Meghan Markle was all smiles as she arrived in Colombia. Picture: Getty

“But all you wanna do as parents is protect them. So, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

Adding to this, Harry said: "At this point we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder.

"And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Schoolgirl, 13, dies after severe allergic reaction to Costa hot chocolate

Staff at Costa Coffee branch where girl, 13, died ‘used Google Translate for allergy training’

The home is up for sale for the first time since 1979

Iconic 'Poltergeist home' where classic horror was filmed up for sale in California

Katy Perry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Katy Perry to be given the Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 MTV VMAs

Russia Navalny Investigation

Russian authorities ‘refuse to open criminal investigation into Navalny’s death’

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly Cabinet meeting in London

David Lammy 'to travel to Israel in attempt to prevent an all out war in the Middle East'

Reginald D Hunter

Reginald D hunter apologises after Israeli couple 'hounded' out of Edinburgh Fringe gig sparking anti-Semitism row

Five charged - including two doctors - in connection with death of Friends star Matthew Perry

Shocking doctor's texts revealed as five charged in connection with death of actor Matthew Perry

Health workers educating children on the symptoms of the mpox disease in Goma, Congo. (Augustin Mudiayi/Doctors Without Borders/AP)

Sweden reports case of more infectious form of mpox first identified in Congo

Hong Kong Pandas

Hong Kong welcomes the birth of its first locally born giant pandas

The Moon has less gravity compared to Earth, so time ticks by about 58.7 microseconds quicker every day (PA)

Astronomy group joins calls for a lunar clock to keep time on the Moon

Network Rail worker dies cycling to work after two fighting cats get caught in his wheels

Father-of-two dies cycling to work after two fighting cats get caught in his wheels

Ada Bicakci died of her injuries in hospital

Pictured: Schoolgirl, 9, killed after being hit by bus as 'drug-driver' arrested

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Matt Rourke/AP)

Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case until after election

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson (Karen Ducey/AP)

Greenland court orders anti-whaling activist must remain in custody

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury 'cheated on Molly-Mae multiple times' as Love Island couple split after five year relationship

Israel Palestinians

Mediators hold new Gaza ceasefire talks and hope to head off a wider war

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matthew Perry (Ian West/PA)

‘At least one arrest made’ in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is the first person to be charged with riot

Sunderland schoolboy, 15, becomes first person charged with riot following nationwide disorder
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas (Ali Unal/AP)

Veteran Palestinian leader Abbas says he will visit Gaza

Davide shot to fame after winning Love Island

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti has almost '£1m of valuables' stolen from LA home

Multiple arrests made in connection with death of actor Matthew Perry following overdose

Multiple arrests made in connection with death of Friends star Matthew Perry following overdose
Toni, a pygmy hippo born at the Berlin Zoo (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

Berlin’s newest pygmy hippo makes her debut

HMP Frankland in Durham where a police officer was stabbed in the chest back in July

Man charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed at high-security prison

CCTV released in hunt for missing sisters, 14 and 15, as police issue urgent appeal after teens pictured with suitcases

CCTV released in hunt for missing sisters, 14 and 15, as police issue urgent appeal after teens pictured with suitcases
Former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson greets fans in Italy.

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson opens up about affairs amid cancer battle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the European Political Community summit

Ukrainian troops seize Russian town Sudzha in Kursk offensive, Zelensky says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit