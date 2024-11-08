Prince Harry and Meghan make first joint appearance in months in video about violence against children online

In the video, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex urged the need to protect children from digital harm. Picture: Town and Country US

By Flaminia Luck

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made their first joint appearance in over three months, releasing a heartfelt video message addressing online violence against children—a cause they both deeply value.

In the video, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wearing dark blazers adorned with poppy pins for the upcoming Remembrance Day, spoke about the urgent need to protect children from digital harm.

After delivering their two-minute speech, Harry and Meghan shared a warm moment, with Harry gently wrapping his arm around Meghan, according to the Daily Mail.

Their previous official appearance together was in August during a four-day visit to South America.

Filmed in California, where they live with their children, Archie and Lilibet, the video was shown at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia.

In their message, the Sussexes called for increased protection for vulnerable children facing the dangers of online violence worldwide.

Town and Country US. Picture: Town and Country US

The pair addressed the inaugural ministerial conference on "Ending Violence Against Children," highlighting the urgent need to rethink how society protects children in the digital age.

Harry began the speech by emphasizing, “We are at a crossroads where the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident. While the necessity has always been apparent, it is now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action.

”Meghan added that while advances in connectivity and technology bring significant benefits, they also require a deeper understanding of how digital violence is impacting children in 2024.

The couple have launched the Parents' Network, an online initiative through the Archewell Foundation. Picture: Town and Country US

She explained, “At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families, and experts worldwide to learn how every aspect of a child's life—from their livelihood to their physical and mental wellbeing—now operates within an online economy that has the power to both shape, and misshape, our connections.

”In August, the couple launched the Parents' Network, an online initiative through the Archewell Foundation.

"The campaign aims to create a “safe and supportive community [that] is available to all caregivers navigating the complex digital world”, offering resources to help families protect children from online harm.

According to the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation website, this group includes those who "have first-hand knowledge of the pain and destruction caused by social media use".