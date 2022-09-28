Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shunted down to bottom of Royal family website

Harry and Meghan have been moved to the bottom of the Royal family's website. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been shunted down the pecking order on the Royal family’s website, being given a slot at the bottom alongside the Duke of York.

The couple appeared mid way up then site until recently, below senior royals but ahead of minor royals such as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan have been re positioned at the bottom of the page alongside Prince Andrew.

Around 15 months ago the Sussexes were nudged down the site from directly below the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they were then, now the Prince and Princess of Wales. The couple were moved to below the Wessexes and Princess Anne.

Read more: Prince George tells classmate ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’ in cheeky exchange

The Duke of Sussex on the site alongside Princess Alexandra. Picture: Royal Family

The website change comes amid ongoing speculation about a potential change in titles for Harry and Meghan’s children Archie, three , and Lilibet, one.

The Duchess of Sussex is near the very bottom of the site, just above Prince Andrew. Picture: Royal Family

King Charles is reportedly waiting until after the release of Prince Harry’s book, set to come out in 2023, before deciding if Archie and Lilibet will get new titles.