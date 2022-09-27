Prince George tells classmate ‘my father will be King so you better watch out’ in cheeky exchange

George gave cheeky response to classmate following spat at school. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Prince George cheekily told a classmate "my father will be King so you better watch out" following a playground spat, an insider has claimed.

The nine-year-old second in line to the throne, was tussling with pals in the school playground when he delivered the "killer line", according to author Katie Nicholl.

In her new book, The New Royals, MailOnline reports she wrote: "[William and Kate] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty.

"George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: 'My dad will be king so you better watch out'."

George (l) with parents William and Kate and Louis and Charlotte. Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales, are said to have told George he would one day be King several years ago but have always been adamant that he, his sister Charlotte and brother Louis should have as "normal family upbringing" as possible, while understanding the significance of his position and being suitably prepared.

William and Kate have kept George out of the public spotlight as much as possible. He attended last week's funeral of the Queen, who he knew as Gan-Gan.

He also attended several events over the Platinum Jubilee during the summer.