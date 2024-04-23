Alec Baldwin punches camera of protester trying to get star to say 'Free Palestine' and goading him over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Alec Baldwin punched the camera of a protester who repeatedly tried to coax him into saying "Free Palestine" and goaded him about a fatal shooting on the Rust film set.

The activist approached Baldwin in a coffee shop in New York, asking him to "say 'Free Palestine' one time".

Baldwin, 66, refused, as the woman, who says she hosts an anti-fascist podcast, continued to harangue him.

He then moved towards the cafe door and motioned for her to leave.

The activist can be heard saying: "Free Palestine, Alec, just one time, and I’ll leave you alone. I’ll leave you alone, I swear.”

She added: "Just say ‘Free Palestine’ one time, one time." Baldwin can be seen shaking his head and trying to usher her out of the door.

White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me

While I was trying to get coffeee pic.twitter.com/qebME0V4Wl — Crackhead Barney & Friends (@CHBAF) April 22, 2024

"F*** Israel, f*** Zionism," the woman can be heard saying.

In the footage, the protester also moved onto goading him over the fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust, for which he has been charged.

"Why did you kill that lady, you killed that lady and got no jail time," the woman said.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was hurt when a gun that Baldwin was holding went off.

Alec Baldwin on the set of the film Rust. Picture: Alamy

Weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 26, was sent to prison for 18 months earlier in April after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to his own involuntary manslaughter charge. His trial is scheduled for later this year.

During the video he actor also asked a coffee shop worker to call the police, shortly before punching the camera away.