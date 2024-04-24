UK in ‘live conversations’ to develop ‘Iron Dome’ defence system, head of Armed Forces tells LBC

An iron dome 'will be needed in future' says Chief of Defence

By Jenny Medlicott

The UK will need an ‘Iron Dome’ missile defence system in the future as threats to the nation will ‘probably increase’, the head of Britain’s Armed Forces has told LBC.

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin admitted that the UK has initiatives underway to develop airfield defence systems.

Asked if an ‘Iron Dome’ was needed, Admiral Sir Tony said: “That will be needed in the future, that is a live conversation.

“We have several capabilities that help to protect the UK and to help our forces when they’re stationed abroad, we don’t have the same kind of system that Israel has but we don’t live in the same type of neighbourhood that Israel lives in, so that’s why it’s very different.

“And we also are part of this big alliance [Nato] but when you look at the threats that are out there, far more longer range missiles, far more longer range one way attack drones, much easier ways of delivering those.

“So that’s why we’ve got various initiatives both for ourselves as the UK but also with our European allies about how we might better defend ourselves in the future, conscious that those threats are probably going to increase.”

It comes after Former armed forces minister James Heappey told LBC on Tuesday night that Britain needs its own ‘Iron Dome’ missile defence system.

Mr Sunak visited Germany on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Rishi Sunak announced the UK would lift its military budget to 2.5% of GDP on Tuesday.

Britain is currently spending £64.6billion a year on defence – 2.32 per cent – but that will be boosted gradually over the next six years to £87.1billion a year by 2030/31.

Mr Sunak warned of heightened tensions between states like Russia, Iran, North Korea and China which are on the rise, saying the “international environment that is steadily deteriorating”.

It comes amid warnings from top defence brass and MPs that we need to hike spending now or it will be too late to combat growing threats from around the world.

The PM said we “cannot be complacent” as the world becomes ever more dangerous and hailed a “turning point” in defence for Europe.

It comes after Rishi Sunak announced a boost to the UK's defence spending on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Downing Street said that the additional funding will be used to put the UK’s defence industry on a war footing, and to deliver cutting-edge technology.

The PM said: “In a world that is the most dangerous it has been since the end of the Cold War, we cannot be complacent. As our adversaries align, we must do more to defend our country, our interests, and our values.

“That is why today I am announcing the biggest strengthening of our national defence for a generation.

“We will increase defence spending to a new baseline of 2.5% of GDP by 2030 – a plan that delivers an additional £75 billion for defence by the end of the decade and secures our place as by far the largest defence power in Europe.

“Today is a turning point for European security and a landmark moment in the defence of the United Kingdom. It is a generational investment in British security and British prosperity, which makes us safer at home and stronger abroad.”