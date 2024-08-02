Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia after the Duke of Sussex said he could not bring his family back to Britain as it is ‘too dangerous’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Sussexes, who visited Nigeria in a trip which raised royal eyebrows earlier this year, will visit the South American President later this summer.

The trip will see Harry and Meghan “engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress”.

Francia Márquez, Colombia’s vice president, said in a statement: “I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.”

The couple visited Nigeria earlier this year as part of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. Colombia also has a team which will compete in the next tournament.

It comes after Prince Harry said he cannot bring his family back to the UK as it is ‘not safe’.

“All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read,” he told ITV last week.

“Whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me.

“It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

The Duke of Sussex is currently embroiled in a legal row over whether he and his family are entitled to public protection when they visit the UK.

Harry is in the middle of an appeal against a UK High Court decision about his security detail.

He has already lost against the Home Office multiple times over his automatic right to police protection.

This was removed from Harry when he stepped back as a working royal several years ago.

Harry still receives police protection when he returns to the UK under certain circumstances, but must give 28 days’ notice.

Meghan reportedly wants her husband to ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and live more ‘in the moment’, sources close to the Duchess of Sussex have claimed.

Meghan wants her husband to be “free of all of this” but understands his love for her and their children is 'stopping him from dropping his legal battle about their security situation'.

She “supports Harry 100 per cent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment”, the source told People magazine.

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t,” they told the US magazine.

“She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this.”