Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’

2 August 2024, 06:39

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year
Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia after the Duke of Sussex said he could not bring his family back to Britain as it is ‘too dangerous’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Sussexes, who visited Nigeria in a trip which raised royal eyebrows earlier this year, will visit the South American President later this summer. 

The trip will see Harry and Meghan “engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress”. 

Francia Márquez, Colombia’s vice president, said in a statement: “I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.” 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visited Nigeria Earlier This Year
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visited Nigeria Earlier This Year. Picture: Getty
Meghan will not visit the UK because Harry says it is too dangerous
Meghan will not visit the UK because Harry says it is too dangerous. Picture: Getty

The couple visited Nigeria earlier this year as part of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. Colombia also has a team which will compete in the next tournament.

It comes after Prince Harry said he cannot bring his family back to the UK as it is ‘not safe’. 

Read More: Meghan wishes Prince Harry could ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and ‘live in the moment’

Read More: Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out

“All it takes is for one lone actor who reads this stuff to act on what they’ve read,” he told ITV last week. 

“Whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. 

“It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Royal expert explains why Harry and Meghan's 'American media life' is failing

The Duke of Sussex is currently embroiled in a legal row over whether he and his family are entitled to public protection when they visit the UK.

Harry is in the middle of an appeal against a UK High Court decision about his security detail.

He has already lost against the Home Office multiple times over his automatic right to police protection.

This was removed from Harry when he stepped back as a working royal several years ago.

Harry still receives police protection when he returns to the UK under certain circumstances, but must give 28 days’ notice.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2024 ESPY Awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2024 ESPY Awards. Picture: Getty

Meghan reportedly wants her husband to ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and live more ‘in the moment’, sources close to the Duchess of Sussex have claimed.

Meghan wants her husband to be “free of all of this” but understands his love for her and their children is 'stopping him from dropping his legal battle about their security situation'.

She “supports Harry 100 per cent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment”, the source told People magazine.

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t,” they told the US magazine.

“She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Axel Rudakubana

Boy, 17, accused of murdering three girls in Southport attack is ‘quiet choirboy who was unwilling to leave his house’

Reporter Evan Gershkovich, centre, is greeted by his mother, Ella Milman, as President Joe Biden looks on at Andrews Air Force Base following his release from Russia

Biden and Harris greet freed prisoners on US soil after Russian exchange

Levi Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing the 13-year-old following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011

Levi Bellfield’s civil partnership blocked as new law prevents marriage for most serious offenders

It is the most significant prisoner swap since the Cold War

Evan Gershkovich lands in US as 16 prisoners freed from Russian jails in biggest exchange since Cold War

Venezuela Election

US recognises Gonzalez as the winner of Venezuela’s election

Election 2024 Trump

Appeals court upholds Donald Trump’s gag order in hush money case

A court lifted the teen suspect's anonymity on Thursday

Keir Starmer vows to take on far-right thugs as he launches 'national violent disorder unit' after wave of riots

Angela Carini of Team Italy reacts after abandoning the Women's 66kg preliminary round match against Imane Khelif

Italian boxer Angela Carini says 'I quit to save my life' after stopping Olympic bout 46 seconds in

Evan Gershkovich, left, Alsu Kurmasheva, right, and Paul Whelan, second from right, and others aboard a plane following their release from Russian captivity

West and Russia complete biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history

Hezbollah fighters stand behind the coffin of Fouad Shukur as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen

Hezbollah leader says war with Israel has entered ‘new phase’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Firefighters tend to a burning police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest.

Boy, 11, arrested on suspicion of arson after police car set ablaze in Hartlepool riot

US President Joe Biden flanked by family members of four of those who have been released

Biden welcomes prisoner swap with Russia and declares their ‘brutal ordeal’ over

Taylor Swift flexing her left bicep while on stage during her Eras Tour in Tokyo

Taylor Swift urges fans not to panic and to expect sirens before Warsaw concert

Andy Murray's career has come to an end after defeat at the Olympics

Andy Murray's tennis career comes to an end as he is knocked out of Olympic doubles by US pair

Cardi B and Offset posing for photographers at a press event

Cardi B files for divorce from rapper Offset and reveals she is pregnant

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicolas Maduro holding his fists up during a news conference

Diplomatic efforts to persuade Maduro to release Venezuela election vote tallies

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson has told LBC that courts could sit through the night to bring “speedy justice” to those taking part in violent demonstration

Courts could sit through night to bring 'speedy justice' to violent protesters, policing minister tells LBC
Craig Shakespeare

Former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare dies aged 60 after cancer battle

Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final

Simone Biles wins sixth Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024 women’s all-around gymnastics final
Thunderstorms are expected to batter the UK this evening

Met Office warns of 'torrential downpours' as thunderstorms batter England and Wales

Tim Davie is likely to face a grilling over the Huw Edwards scandal

BBC admits it knew Huw Edwards had been arrested over most serious indecent images of children - but still paid him
This comes just days after five Just Stop Oil activists were sentenced to between four and five years behind bars each.

Five Just Stop Oil eco-activists jailed over M25 protest

A teenager accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in a knife attack has told a jury he cannot remember stabbing her

Teenager accused of murdering 15-year-old girl in knife attack tells court he cannot remember stabbing her
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in a glass cage of a courtroom

Prisoner swap between West and Russia frees reporter Evan Gershkovich and others

Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan are set to be freed in the major prisoner swap between the US and Russia

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich released in prisoner swap between US and Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan wishes Prince Harry could ‘let go’ of his lawsuits and ‘live in the moment’

Lord Fellowes has died

Heartbreak for Prince William and Harry as their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes dies aged 82

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit