Prince Harry tells WellChild winner he has 'the same squeaky voice' as son Archie

10 October 2022, 16:15 | Updated: 10 October 2022, 16:59

By Kit Heren

Prince Harry told a seriously ill child that he had "the same squeaky voice" as his son Archie, in a surprise video call with WellChild award winners.

Harry was speaking to several children who won the awards, which celebrate the resilience of "inspirational" children with serious illnesses and disabilities.

The Duke of Sussex was meant to give the awards in person, but had to pull out because of the death of his grandmother the Queen last month.

Harry said to Henry Waines, the winner in the four-six age category: "That is a very, very cool award. You know I was supposed to be the one giving it to you and I was sadly not able to be there. I'm sorry we didn't get to meet, Henry." Henry said "that's alright."

Prince Harry and Meghan have been living off Princess Diana's inheritance
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Picture: PA

Prince Harry was later told that the little boy was named after him, replying: "My name is Henry... everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why."

He added: "You sound just like my son Archie… you have the same little squeaky voice. I love it."

Asked by Henry's parents Ben and Shevonne how Archie and his daughter Lilibet were, Prince Harry said: "They're doing great… Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great."

Harry, who has been patron of the charity since 2007, added: "Could I just say again full respect to you guys as parents to go through this... I don't know, but having been part of this charity for a decade I know how hard it is, but you guys continue to smile."

Harry also spoke to Tony Hudgell, an eight-year-old boy who hit the headlines in recent years after raising £1.7 million for the hospital that treated him for the injuries he suffered from abuse.

The prince said: "I'm thanking you for your resilience, your determination, your bravery, your strength, your everything. You seem like a bit of a superhero. Where's your cape?"

Tony replied: "I do have a cape in my room. I don't wear it a lot." Harry said: "Only on weekends."

The duke also spoke to Shakeerah Crowther, a ten-year-old girl who is the only known survivor of a rare bacterial brain infection when having a brain tumour removed.

She told Harry in sign language that she was sorry about the death of the Queen - a gesture that Harry called "sweet".

Tony Hudgell
Tony Hudgell. Picture: Getty

On another call with 13-year-old Isabelle Delaney, Harry admired her support dog.

Harry told Isabelle, the winner of the Inspirational Young Person award: "We all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now, so we basically have five children. But I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy, and we got another rescue beagle called Mia."

"And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs, 100%, when they're behaving."

Tony showed the duke a copy of a book about him, which he wants to send the prince in the US. "The good news is that my kids will be able to read your book," Harry said.

WellChild CEO Matt James said: "Our remarkable winners and their families were delighted to have this additional chance to celebrate their achievements, particularly as this year's event ran under unique circumstances. 

"The Duke recognised the immense challenges faced by children and young people who face serious ill health with positivity, resilience, and courage and the dedication of those around them, from siblings, professionals and volunteers who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times."

