Full list of ten victims killed in Irish petrol station explosion including 5-year-old girl

By Fran Way

Ten people who lost their lives in the horror service station explosion in Ireland have been named by police.

The victims are:

Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her 14-year-old son James Monaghan

Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe

14-year-old Leona Harper

Jessica Gallagher, 24

James O’Flaherty, 48

Martin McGill, 49

Martina Martin, 49

Hugh Kelly, 59

They were killed in an explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday afternoon.

Irish police said that another man, in his 20s, remains in a ‘critical condition’ in St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Seven other surviving casualties remain in a stable condition as they get treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Sniffer dogs had been deployed to comb through the rubble in a desperate search for all the missing people. Crowds gathered around the cordon to say prayers in what was described as a ‘dark day for Ireland’.

An Garda Síochána say it will continue to peice together how this happened with searches at the scene over the next week.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty told reporters that what has happened will have "a huge impact to a small rural community".

He said: "They are all local people. They are all very much involved in the community. They were all people who were shopping in their local shop.

"We have very, very young children. The schools are going to be impacted, the GAA clubs are going to be impacted, the local church, in general the community is going to be severely impacted by this incident.

"But it is a very strong community as was seen here on Friday afternoon with the response of families, friends and neighbours who came to people's rescue.

"So I am sure the community will come together and will support each other."

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.