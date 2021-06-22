Prince Harry 'to isolate in Frogmore Cottage ahead of Diana statue unveiling'

22 June 2021, 18:15

The Duke of Sussex will be returning to Frogmore Cottage
The Duke of Sussex will be returning to Frogmore Cottage. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Duke of Sussex is to stay with his cousin Princess Eugenie at Frogmore Cottage when he arrives in the UK for the unveiling of a statue for this mother, it has been reported.

Prince Harry will need to self-isolate upon his return to the UK for 5 days before getting a negative PCR test result.

It is understood that he will head to Frogmore, which was originally intended to be his home after his 2018 wedding to the Duchess of Sussex.

But since leaving it has become the home to Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, alongside their new son August.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle makes first TV appearance since bombshell Oprah interview

READ MORE: Harry and Meghan showed 'high degree of honesty' to Oprah, body language expert tells LBC

The property, which was originally 5 cottages, has now been split into two so Harry can be properly isolated.

Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack and their son August currently live in Frogmore
Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack and their son August currently live in Frogmore. Picture: PA

A source told The Sun: “Eugenie and Jack were handed the keys last year and told they could use it while Harry and Meghan were in America.

“The cottage is now literally split into two, meaning Harry can isolate in one half of the house without ever coming into contact with his cousin and her family.

“It has been set up for his return after last-minute plans seemed to work when he was back for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.”

He is due to attend the unveiling of a statue for his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, on 1 July alongside his brother the Duke of Cambridge.

It will be the first time Harry and William will have seen one another since the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh back in April, and the first time since the birth of Harry's second child, a daughter he named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

