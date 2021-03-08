Harry and Meghan showed 'high degree of honesty' to Oprah, body language expert tells LBC

Harry and Meghan showed "a high degree of honesty" during their interview, a body language expert has told LBC. Picture: Harpo Productions/CBS

A body language expert has told LBC he assesses Harry and Meghan to have shown a “high degree of honesty” during their Oprah interview, but claims there was “perhaps a little deception” when discussing Prince Charles.

Dr Jack Brown from California, told Nick Ferrari he saw “a very high sincerity quotient and a very high empathy quotient” in the Duke and Duchess during the two-hour interview.

“I detected, with one small possible exception, no deception during the interview,” he continued.

Dr Brown said he saw “a little hesitancy and perhaps a little deception” when Harry mentioned the difficulties in his relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

Harry told Oprah his relationship with his father soured so much last year that the heir to the throne refused to speak to him on the phone.

"I feel really let down because he's been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like - Archie's his grandson,” he said.

"But at the same time - I will always love him - but there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”

Prince Harry (right) told Oprah his relationship with his father, Prince Charles (left) had soured in the last year. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Dr Brown told LBC he thinks “there is still a rift going on there, a significant rift and maybe they are not talking yet”.

“Other than that I detected no deception, with a real high degree of honesty,” he added.

“Certainly anxiety on both of their parts. Many watchers will have seen how Harry fiddled with his wedding ring a lot and that is a strong sign of anxiety.

“And how Meghan was rapidly blinking. Blinking is a non-specific but fairly reliable indication of anxiety - not deception but anxiety.

“I think they were both nervous but no deception. I don’t think they were relaxed.”