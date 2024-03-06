Prince William breaks silence on wild conspiracy theories surrounding wife Kate following her absence from limelight

6 March 2024, 17:57 | Updated: 6 March 2024, 18:01

Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery
Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery earlier this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amid concern and conspiracy theories around Kate's condition, a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales told People Magazine: "His focus is on his work and not on social media."

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that Kate would be off work until Easter, stressing they would not be providing ongoing updates on her condition.

It comes after Kate was seen for the first time in public earlier this week when she was photographed in the passenger seat of her mother Carole Middleton's car near the Wales' home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor on Monday.

Princess of Wales and children greeting well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023
Princess of Wales and children greeting well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday evening, the Ministry of Defence removed a claim that Kate would lead the Trooping the Colour pageant display on June 8 following her return to royal duties.

The army had earlier announced on its website that Kate would lead the major royal event - but the statement was not confirmed by Kensington Palace.

The announcement was made because of Kate's role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, which is the regiment trooping its colour this year.

The original Ministry of Defence description read: "Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present.

"Taking part will be over 1400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, all of whom will parade on Horse Guards for the second of two formal Reviews."

The Princess of Wales and the King leave St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham Monday, Dec. 25, 2023
The Princess of Wales and the King leave St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. Picture: Alamy

"Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall," the description continues.

"The soldiers will be inspected by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, Colonel Irish Guards."

It comes amid a series of conspiracy theories appearing online as to why the Princess of Wales has not been seen in public for so long.

This was also fuelled when Kensington Palace announced on short notice that Prince William would be dropping out of the memorial service for his godfather King Constantine of Greece due to a "personal matter".

