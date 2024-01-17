Prince William's greatest duty: Why the future monarch's priority is training George to be a good king

The future monarch's priority is training George to be a good king. Picture: Alamy/Royal household

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William feels his main duty is to train George as his heir, King Charles’ new biography has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

William has already made several decisions breaking from Charles' approach as Prince of Wales, from not buying a home in Wales to not having a formal investiture.

It has been accepted that both of them will make their own changes as King depending on their tastes and personalities.

But for William, his priority is to prepare Prince George for when his time comes to become King, according to Robert Hardman’s Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story.

The final extract from the book, which has been serialised in the Daily Mail, reveals that Prince George will not be expected to undertake royal duties until he is in his 20s.

"In [William's] view, it's not far off the most important job he has — raising the next King but one," a family friend said.

The royal family during Trooping the Colour 2023 ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Addressing William's relationship with his own father, the book suggests he has come to appreciate his dedication and achievements as he takes on more responsibility himself.

The prince is expected to go down a "more conventional and cautious path" when he becomes King, wading in on big social issues less than Charles.

"When you start much later in your life, inevitably you've got more experience to fall back on and you will have more opinions," Princess Anne said of her brother.

Queen Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, said: "People keep talking about 'he's a caretaker'. And I don't see that at all, knowing we'll see quite a few changes."

King Charles and his two heirs. Picture: Royal household

It comes after the book also reignited a dispute over Meghan and Harry's decision to name their daughter Lilibet.

Lilibet was a nickname used for the late Queen by close friends and family.

So when the couple announced the name, the Queen is understood to have told aides: “I don't own the palaces, I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that.”

One staff member claimed that the long-time monarch was "as angry as I'd ever seen her" after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly said that she was supportive of the move.

The book also revealed the Queen's final moments before she died, with a memo written by her private secretary saying: "Very peaceful. In her sleep. Slipped away. Old age. She wouldn't have been aware of anything. No pain."

Shortly after Sir Edward Young wrote his note, a footman brought a locked red box of paperwork found at the late Queen's deathbed which contained two sealed letters - one to her son and heir and the other to Sir Edward himself.

The box also contained her choice of candidates for the Order of Merit for "exceptionally meritorious service" across the Commonwealth.