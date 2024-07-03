Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William and Princess Kate are making a private donation to victims of Hurricane Beryl.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after a powerful storm tore through islands in the south-east Caribbean.

William and Kate are understood to be supporting relief efforts and will continue to follow the impact closely.

At least six people are known to have been killed in Grenada, Venezuela and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Read more: Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour

Read more: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Beryl kills six and causes ‘immense destruction’ in Caribbean

Family members survey their home destroyed in the passing of Hurricane Beryl, in Ottley Hall, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Picture: Alamy

Join LBC for Britain Decides our election night coverage, starting Thursday at 10pm. Our flagship program will be led by Andrew Marr and Shelagh Fogarty, with The News Agents' Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall providing expert analysis as results unfold. This comprehensive seven-hour show will be broadcast live on LBC, Global Player, TikTok, and YouTube, with a simulcast on LBC News. Stay tuned for real-time updates and insightful commentary throughout this pivotal night in British politics.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Little Cayman, and Cayman Brac.

Hurricane Beryl was forecast to be near major-hurricane strength when it passed near Jamaica in the early hours of Wednesday, and near the Cayman Islands on Thursday.

The storm went on to hit Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

A hurricane watch was in effect for Haiti's southern coast and the Yucatan's east coast, as Belize issued a tropical storm watch stretching south from its border with Mexico to Belize City.

Late on Monday, Beryl became the earliest storm to develop into a Category five hurricane in the Atlantic and peaked at winds of 165mph on Tuesday before weakening to a still-destructive Category four.

William and Kate during the Caribbean royal tour in 2022. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday, the storm was about 250 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It had top winds of 145mph and was moving west-northwest at 22mph, the centre said.

Three people were reported killed in Grenada and Carriacou and another in St Vincent and the Grenadines, officials said. Two other deaths were reported in northern Venezuela, where five people are missing, officials said.

One fatality in Grenada occurred after a tree fell on a house.