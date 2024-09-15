Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

15 September 2024, 11:24

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday
Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William and Kate have wished Prince Harry a "very happy" 40th birthday.

In a message shared across their social media platforms, the couple said: "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!"

It marks the first time a public message for Harry has been shared by the royal family since 2021.

It came after King Charles also shared a message on Sunday morning, saying: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

Read more: Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'

Read more: Prince Harry shares surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday

It follows reports that William had no plans to make a birthday call to Harry as the brothers "don't even speak" anymore.

A source told the Mirror: "What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother.

"Together, they were set to become the new face of the royals, injecting a much needed modernisation of The Firm.

"But now, William and Harry don’t even speak.

"Before, they always ­celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between to the two on Harry’s big day."

Harry said he was "excited" to turn 40 this weekend as he prepared to celebrate with friends and family.

He is understood to be marking the occasion with Meghan and their children - Archie and Lilibet - at home in Montecito, California.

He will then enjoy "a weekend getaway with a few of his closest mates".

Sharing a message ahead of his big day, Harry previously said: "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

