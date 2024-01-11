Prince William hits back at Mike Tindall over 'One Pint Willy' nickname as he presents Rob Burrow with CBE

11 January 2024, 16:21

Prince William presented Burrow with his CBE
Prince William presented Burrow with his CBE. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William has handed rugby league's Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield their CBEs in a surprise in-person visit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The royal dropped by Headingley Stadium in Leeds to present them with their honours.

The pair have raised £15m for motor neurone disease (MND) causes since Burrow was diagnosed with it in 2019.

Sinfield famously carried his childhood friend Burrow over the finish line during the Leeds Marathon last year, picking him up out his wheelchair.

William gave the pair their CBEs in his first royal engagement of 2024 - and took the opportunity to address Mike Tindall's podcast revelation that he was referred to as "One Pint Willy".

"It was you who got the nicknames out of him - he apologised to me about that," William told Burrow as he was welcomed to Leeds Rhinos' stadium. Burrow and Sinfield both played for the Rhinos.

"When I saw him, I said, 'Mike, when you're not going to mention your nicknames - doesn't mean you mention mine, it's not fair'. I'm sure it's quite fun with Mike."

William thanked Burrow for his charity efforts
William thanked Burrow for his charity efforts. Picture: Alamy

Tindall told Burrow's podcast Seven about the nickname.

"For the Prince of Wales, he is known as One Pint Willy," Tindall - who is married to William's cousin Zara - revealed.

"He is known to me as One Pint Willy because he is not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often.

Read more: 'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

"That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales."

Burrow, 41, and Sinfield, 43, were nominated for their charity work and efforts to raise awareness about MND.

Sinfield completed the "7 in 7 in 7" challenge last year - running seven ultramarathons in seven cities in one week.

William described their efforts as "phenomenal" and handed their honours over in front of the pair's wives and Burrow's three children.

William paid Sinfield and Burrow a special visit at Headingley
William paid Sinfield and Burrow a special visit at Headingley. Picture: Alamy

"I've brought a special couple of things up with me to give you today," William said.

"I did check with Kevin to make sure you didn't want to go down to London to receive this, but I brought your CBEs up here to give to you today if that's okay, while you're in your home, in Leeds, surrounded by your family and friends. I thought today was a good day."

He told Burrow: "The most amount of thank yous and congratulations for all the inspirational work you've done Rob, you've been amazing and everyone's so proud of you.

Read more: William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

"We've been following your case and all the money you've been raising, and you're changing people's lives with MND."

Burrow said: "It is an honour to accept on behalf of the whole MND community. Days like today allow us to keep the spotlight on the disease and continue to raise awareness and, hopefully, funds to fight the disease and support those who are living with MND and their families.

"It was wonderful that His Royal Highness was able to come to Headingley to see us and very much appreciated. It was lovely to talk to him and for me to meet my family."

