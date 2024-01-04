'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

William and Kate are 'like a normal mum and dad' who have thrown themselves into community life at their children's school, sources have claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to never miss an event at Ladbrook School where their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all attend.

After moving to Windsor in the summer of 2022, to be closer to Ladbrook School, sources have claimed the Prince and Princess have thrown themselves into community life - even to the extent of 'queueing for the tombola' at fundraisers.

The sources said the children's nanny would always make sure to be at any events when the Royals are unable to attend when clashing with their schedules.

Kate is also said to take the children to school every day, despite her demanding royal schedule.

The source also told Hello! that despite the school's Christmas fair being a day after the Princess' carol concert at Westminster Abbey, Kate still made sure to appear at the community event.

"I saw them queueing up for tombola tickets like everyone else. They really act like a normal mum and dad," the source told Hello!.

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Louis with Mia Tindall at the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. Picture: Getty

Read More: William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

Read More: Best photos of 2023: King Charles' moment with Camilla, Icelandic volcano erupts and Keir Starmer 'glitter bombed'

The royal couple also attended the school's carol concert held in Eton College's chapel, where they sat next to the headmaster and sang along with the carols.

"If William and Kate ever can't make a sports match, their nanny goes along and spends most of the time running around the edge of the pitch after Louis. He's a typical little energetic five-year-old," the source added.

It comes after William and Kate shared fresh pictures of their children in a video rounding up their 2023.

The Royals shared the video montage via their official X account with the caption: "Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year."

Images show intimate scenes with the family, as well as charity events and meeting well-wishers.

One photo shows George, Charlotte, and Louis posting letters during Kate's carol concert, as well as their Christmas card shoot.

2023 ✅



Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our year. pic.twitter.com/GRgkO1Ddhz — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 29, 2023

William with George, Charlotte and Louis. Picture: X

Read More: From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Read More: King Charles praises 'selfless army of volunteers' in Christmas speech as he thanks public for support during Coronation

The video also includes a subtle but poignant tribute to the Queen, with the children sitting on a bench put up in Windsor to commemorate the late monarch's 90th birthday in 2016.

The photo was taken by a family friend, the photographer Millie Pilkington, earlier this year.

Kate is also seen with Capital presenter Roman Kemp, as they teamed up for a short film about mental wellbeing earlier this year.

Other photos shared in the video montage include scenes from the Coronation, as well as images of Kate at the Irish Guards' St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.