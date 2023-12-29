Best photos of 2023: King Charles' moment with Camilla, Icelandic volcano erupts and Keir Starmer 'glitter bombed'

The best photos of 2023. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

King Charles is coronated

Britain's first coronation and king for more than half a century sees Charles take his oath at Westminster Abbey in May.

Here, he is pictured wearing the Imperial State Crown and Imperial Robe as he clutches the Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross and the Sovereign's Orb.

The coronation was watched by more than 18 million people in the UK, peaking at 20.4 as he was crowned.

In the abbey, dignitaries from around the world joined royals, volunteers, armed forces personnel and charity workers.

King Charles is coronated. Picture: Alamy

King Charles and Queen Camilla share a moment on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Picture: Alamy

Zelenskyy makes speech to Parliament

Ukraine's hero president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a historic speech to a rare joint session of Parliament in Westminster Hall in February.

He handed over a pilot's helmet to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, as he pleaded for fighter jets to take on the Russian air force.

"We have freedom, give us wings to protect it," he said.

"I trust this symbol will help us with our next coalition, the coalition of planes... wings for freedom."

With lawmakers giving him a hero's welcome and a huge ovation, he said: "The United Kingdom is marching with us towards the most, I think, the most important victory of our lifetime. It will be a victory over the very idea of the war.

"After we win together, any aggressor, it doesn't matter big or small, will know what awaits him if he attacks international order...

"Any aggressor is going to lose."

Zelenskyy gifted Sir Lindsay Hoyle a pilot helmet. Picture: Alamy

Fury as Sycamore Gap tree felled

The Sycamore Gap tree is no more after it is felled - sparking outrage at the destruction of a landmark in September.

The tree, which appeared in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, is half way between Newcastle and Carlisle.

Police are investigating what happened and made arrests.

However, cuttings and salvaged seeds from the tree are showing positive signs of new growth.

Rare plant specialists have been working to propagate material taken from tree after.

The Sycamore Gap tree was felled in September. Picture: Alamy

Keir Starmer glitter bombed

Sir Keir Starmer is "glitter bombed" during his speech to the Labour Party conference in October.

A demonstrator threatened to derail his key pitch to his party - and the nation - as Labour soared ahead of the Tories.

The heckler threw glitter over Sir Keir, before was removed from the stage by security guards.

He was heard shouting "true democracy is citizen-led" and "we are in crisis, we are in crisis... our whole future is in jeopardy".

But Sir Keir won plaudits for refusing to let it throw him off stride, instead removing his jacket and continuing even with glitter still stuck to his white shirt, brightening up under the lights.

Sir Keir responded: "If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn't know me.

"Protest or power - that's why we changed our party, conference."

Sir Keir Starmer was "glitter bombed" at the Labour Party conference. Picture: Alamy

Greta Thunberg arrested at eco protest

Swedish eco campaigner Greta Thunberg is arrested in London after joining an environment demonstration on October 17.

She had spoken at a protest against oil and gas companies in London.

The activist, who made her name striking from school to raise awareness about climate change, was hauled off by her arms by officers and put into a van.

She later pleaded not guilty to a public order offence after appearing at court.

Greta Thunberg is hauled away by police. Picture: Alamy

Las Vegas sphere delights social media users

The Sphere in Las Vegas - which has captivated social media users with its vibrant displays - opens in Las Vegas.

It has displayed a baby-like face, adverts and other graphics that have entertained visitors to Sin City.

The venue opened with a U2 gig, with audiences sharing footage of the incredible visuals offered from inside the Sphere too.

Though there may be no such luck for Brits to see something similar - plans to build a Sphere in Stratford, east London, have been held up by the capital's mayor Sadiq Khan.

The Sphere opens in Las Vegas. Picture: Alamy

New York engulfed in red haze

New York is engulfed in red haze after Canadian wildfires drift across the US.

A distinctive thick haze blotted out views of the city's famous landmarks as residents were warned of the "unhealthy" air quality.

Early and intense wildfires in Quebec province were blamed as more than 150 raged in June.

More than 100,000 people had to be evacuated as people with heart or lung diseases, along with older people and children, were told to keep outdoor activities short.

New York spent a number of days under the haze as it was captured on video from several storeys off the ground.

New York was engulfed in an orange haze. Picture: Getty

Iceland volcano erupts

Scientists from the University of Iceland take measurements and samples from a fissure after a volcano erupts.

After hundreds of earthquakes in advance of the eruption, a volcano near Grindavik, southwestern Iceland, spewed magma.

Webcam footage caught a bright flash on the night of December 18, then molten rock rolled down hills as thrill-seekers descended on the area, despite official warnings to keep away.

Vidir Reynisson, Iceland's civil protection boss, said it was flowing at "at least a hundred cubic metres per second, maybe more".

There were then fears of gas pollution reaching the capital Reykjavik.

Scientist from the University of Iceland take measurements on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. Picture: Alamy

Devastation in European wildfires

Villagers from Gennadi, Rhodes, react to the July wildfires as Europe is gripped by a major heatwave in the summer, with Greece among the worst hit.

Smoke billowed as fire engulfed people's homes amid extreme temperatures rose to about 40C in tourist hotspots across the Mediterranean.

The fires were strengthened by strong winds and high temperatures with climate change blamed for making it worse.

At least 40 people died in the blazes and thousands had to escape their towns, while total of 135,000 hectares were burned across 12 days throughout southern Europe.

Wildfires devastated parts of Greece during the summer heatwave. Picture: Alamy

Prince Louis pulls faces in RAF flypast

Prince Louis pulls faces as an RAF flypast closes the Trooping the Colour ceremony for King Charles' birthday on June 17.

He has carved out a reputation for delighting royal fans with his expressive gestures - and he cemented that with his balcony appearance.

Louis, joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, his parents and Princess Anne, covered his ears at one point - then pushed his arms out in a royal sign of approval at the flyover.

It was the King's first birthday since his coronation.