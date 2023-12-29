New Year's Eve revellers told to travel as early as Friday to avoid weekend of train chaos

29 December 2023, 08:09

Travellers have been urged to make their New Year's Eve trip as early as Friday
Travellers have been urged to make their New Year's Eve trip as early as Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Passengers travelling for New Year's Eve celebrations are being urged to travel as early as today amid fears of weekend cancellations and disruption.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Train operators worry about a lack of staff hindering services in the run up to Sunday night.

It follows days of disruption from Storm Gerrit, which hit the network with flooding and fallen trees, while the issue was made worse by engineering works and a shortage of drivers.

Northern Rail has told its customers that tickets for services on Sunday can be used from Friday.

Read more: Tornado rips up 100 houses in Greater Manchester as eyewitnesses describe horror at 'supercell' storm

it warned its services may end early, finish at different stations or get scrapped due to engineering works.

"Unfortunately, customers travelling over the new year period should expect disruption," said the company's chief operating officer Tricia Williams.

Gerrit caused disruption across the country, including services to and from Euston
Gerrit caused disruption across the country, including services to and from Euston. Picture: Alamy

"This is due to limited train crew availability in some areas and planned engineering works. We strongly advise customers to check before you travel on those days."

CrossCountry has also said that tickets bought before Thursday's disruption can be used on Saturday or New Year's Day, warning of "extremely busy" trains that could be scrapped at the last moment.

And Chiltern Railways said its services are at a "high risk of short-notice cancellations and disruption".

Commuters faced a perfect storm this week as Storm Gerrit added to disruption caused by staff shortages and engineering works.

Read more: Shocking moment wind turbine is blown apart after Storm Gerrit brought 85mph winds to Britain

The Met Office is going to review its weather alerts after complaints it did not adequately warn about Gerrit's impact.

A tree fell on power lines between Rugby and Lichfield Trent Valley, leading to delays on the West Coast Main Line, while Scotland has seen a series of cancellations in the bad weather.

LNER stopped trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen due to flooding, while ScotRail was forced to axe a number of services from Glasgow Central and suspend services from Inverness to Perth via Sterling.

Trains to and from Paddington were halted after a person was hit and killed by a train at Iver station in Buckinghamshire, which also affected the Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rafah wreckage

Displaced Palestinians flood southern Gaza town as Israel expands offensive

Mia Schem was held hostage by Hamas for 54 days

Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem says she was treated like 'an animal at the safari' and operated on without painkillers

US Space Plane

US military space plane blasts off on secretive years-long mission

Missile damage

Russia unleashes one of the year’s biggest aerial barrages against Ukraine

Artyom Kamardin

Russian poet given jail term for reciting verses against war in Ukraine

The best photos of 2023

Best photos of 2023: King Charles' moment with Camilla, Icelandic volcano erupts and Keir Starmer 'glitter bombed'

Ethel Beach

Teenage surfer dies after shark attack off South Australia

Tony Chung

Hong Kong pro-independence activist seeks asylum in UK

Price Cap

US imposes sanctions on money exchange services funding Houthi rebels

Donald Trump

Maine bars Trump from presidential primary ballot under insurrection clause

Donald Trump

Maine becomes second state to bar Donald Trump from running for president over 'insurrection'

Anti-Semitic hate crimes rose sharply in the month after October 7

Hate crimes spike in major British cities after October 7 Hamas attacks, police figures show

The River Esk, near where the 4x4 fell in the river

Three men die after 4x4 'swept away' by North Yorkshire river after trying to cross water in off-roading group

Cher

Cher asks court to give her conservatorship over adult son’s money

Labour have criticised the Conservatives for "writing off" young people

Labour slams government for 'writing off' young people as number of under-25s out of work due to sickness doubles

Crowds

World population to top 8bn by January 1

Latest News

See more Latest News

Judith Weinstein and her husband Gad Haggai

Woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza declared dead

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish's family 'feared they were being held hostage' as robbers 'launched £1m raid on footballer's mansion'
A man sells phone cables in front of a mural of the Venezuelan map with the Essequibo territory included

Venezuela to hold military exercises as British warship heads to Guyana

An ambulance passenger was killed in the collision

Ambulance passenger in his 90s killed in horror crash that also left driver of other car dead
The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
Sarah de Lagarde lost an arm and a leg after being run over by two Tube trains

Woman who lost arm and leg after being run over by two Tube trains pays £17,000 for prosthetic after NHS delays
Pierce Brosnan

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan in hot water over ‘trespass at Yellowstone’

Thomas Freeman has been jailed for a year following the collision

Shocking moment driver sends pensioner cyclist flying in horror crash, leaving her with broken bones and brain bleed
A supermarket delivery driver is planning to take his family abroad for the first time after winning a £3,800,000 Lotto jackpot

Tesco delivery driver wins £3.8m lottery jackpot but returns to work for Christmas drop offs
Christian Marriott

'Good Samaritan' father-of-two killed in car ram attack in front of children after stopping to help stranger

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle
The King's Speech

Read it in full: King Charles' Christmas Day speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit