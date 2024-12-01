Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Prince William has paid tribute to the late Rob Burrow, as an England rugby union coach takes on ultra-marathon challenge in his memory.

Kevin Sinfield, 44, will run 50km everyday for a week - covering seven cities in seven days.

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities, in memory of Rob Burrow who died from the disease.

Sinfield wants to raise £777,777 in a nod to Burrow's rugby shirt number.

Prince William said: "I'm sure you'll be running with him in your mind the whole way round.

"The very best of luck from Catherine and I."

Sinfield will be running from Liverpool to Northampton, via Manchester, Belfast, Glasgow and Hull.

Another remarkable feat for a remarkable human being. Wishing Kevin Sinfield the best of luck with his latest #7in7 challenge for @mndassoc, we know you'll do Rob's memory proud. pic.twitter.com/gbJPya7wMl — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2024

Sinfield said, to Sky News: "I don't want this to be sad.

"We've lost a great man, but he'll want us to rip into this and have a smile on our face and do it justice, do him justice."

The coach has raised more than £16 million in the five years since Burrow's death in December 2019.

A pleasure to award Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield with their CBEs at Headingley today. Thank you both for your incredible efforts in raising awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease. Both true heroes of the #MND community and the Rugby Football League. pic.twitter.com/vmtePMyVGD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2024

Kevin Sinfield (left), and Rob Burrow. Picture: Alamy

In January, the prince awarded Burrow and Sinfield with CBEs.

Prince William surprised the duo at Headingley Stadium, Leeds, where both of them had played.

He said: “I brought your CBEs up here to give them to you today if that’s okay,”

“While you’re in your home, in Leeds, surrounded by your family and friends, I thought today was a good day.”