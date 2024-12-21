Princess Beatrice to join Royal Family Christmas lunch after shamed dad Andrew uninvited from festivities

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child due in early spring and were planning on spending the festive period overseas with the princess' in-laws.

But she has received medical advice and been guided not to travel long distances.

Read More: Prince Andrew boasted of getting account at Chinese state-owned bank in 2008

Read More: Royal Mail sale to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky cleared by the Government

The royal baby will be a little brother or sister for the couple's three-year-old daughter Sienna, and Mr Mapelli Mozzi's son and Beatrice's stepson, eight-year-old Wolfie.

Prince Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child due in early spring and were planning on spending the festive period overseas with the princess' in-laws. Picture: Alamy

A large number of royals will be guests of the King and Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Day, with the Prince of Wales revealing recently 45 people will be "all in one room" at the royal residence.

Andrew has decided not to attend the gathering at Buckingham Palace on Thursday after speaking to his ex-wife and close friend Sarah, Duchess of York, according to a source.

The move is another embarrassing moment for the King's brother, who has already withdrawn from joining senior royals at Sandringham for the festive period.

The Buckingham Palace lunch is a private event for senior royals and their wider family who will not be attending Christmas celebrations at Charles's Sandringham home.

Last week, it was revealed in a High Court hearing that alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK, was said to have been a "close" confidant of Andrew.