‘The fairy tale continues’: Anne Hathaway to star in and produce Princess Diaries 3

5 October 2024, 15:28 | Updated: 5 October 2024, 15:36

Anne Hathaway has confirmed she is returning to Princess Diaries
Anne Hathaway has confirmed Princess Diaries 3 is coming. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Anne Hathaway has announced that she’s going ‘back to Genovia’ as the popular Disney franchise is set to return to with a third instalment

The coming-of-age movie follows the story of teenage girl, Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), who discovers that she is heir to the throne of the fictional country Genovia.

The third edition of the film is set to be directed by Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Joy Ride).

In a post on her Instagram, Anne Hathaway shared a video of the famous ‘shut up’ line from the first Princess Diaries (2001) movie, alongside the caption “miracles happen” and “the fairy tale continues”, much to the delight of fans.

Adele Lim also expressed her glee at the announcement, telling Deadline: “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life.

ANNE HATHAWAY, THE PRINCESS DIARIES, 2001,
Princess Mia is making her long-awaited return. Picture: Alamy

“We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Anne Hathaway and Adele Lim have not shared any information about the plot in the latest edition of the Disney movie, but it’s expected to follow on from the narrative in the first two films.

Read more: Movie armourer’s conviction upheld in fatal Rust set shooting by Alec Baldwin

Read more: Cinema-goers walk out of Demi Moore’s new film The Substance due to graphic gory scenes

It’s also unknown whether Julie Andrews will reprise her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi. In conversation with TODAY earlier this year, she expressed her reluctance for a new movie.

“It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done,” she said at the time. “I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone. I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, ’til it’s dead.”

The announcement about the upcoming Princess Diaries film follows on from the news that coming-of-age film Freaky Friday is expected to release a second movie with original cast members, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie-Lee Curtis, in 2025.

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada is also reportedly in the works, although Anne Hathaway may not return to her starring role as Andy Sachs. Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, however, are said to be reprising their roles. There has been no official statement on whether the 2006 comedy drama will return for a second instalment.

In response to Anne Hathaway’s Instagram announcement about the new Princess Diaries film, nostalgic fans commented: “Even at 34 I’m going to watch it”, with another user stating, “my teenage self is screaming.”

It's known whether Julie Andrews will be starring in the newest Princess Diaries
It's known whether Julie Andrews will be starring in the newest Princess Diaries. Picture: Alamy
HATHAWAY,PINE, THE PRINCESS DIARIES 2: ROYAL ENGAGEMENT, 2004,
Hathaway is set to also produce the film. Picture: Alamy

