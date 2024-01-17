Kate apologises for scrapping engagements as she recovers from abdominal surgery while William cancels plans

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales has apologised for having to step back from royal duties while she recovers from surgery as Prince William cancels their upcoming engagements.

Kate will spend two weeks in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced in a statement on Wednesday.

She was admitted to hospital for planned abdominal surgery yesterday, the Palace said.

She will remain in hospital for ten to 14 days before returning to recover at home.

Kate is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.

“Based on the current medical advice she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Prince William will step back from official duties to stay by her side while she recovers and care for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It is thought the pair were planning a trip to Rome but now this has been thrown into doubt. It also remains unclear whether the Prince of Wales will attend the BAFTAs, which he normally attends with Kate.

The spokesperson for Kate continued: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

It comes just weeks after Kate spent Christmas with her family on the Sandringham Estate.

In the weeks before Christmas, the Princess of Wales was joined by Prince William and her three children as she arrived at Westmister Abbey for her annual Christmas carol service.

A host of celebrities attended the event alongside the Royal Family in central London, including actor Jim Broadbent and singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

Princess Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews were also seen entering the Abbey on December 8.

She delivered a rendition of Last Christmas played on John Lennon's piano.