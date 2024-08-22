Six arrested after prisoner beaten to death at Britain’s newest  jail day before he was due to be released

22 August 2024, 09:03 | Updated: 22 August 2024, 09:04

HMP Fosse Way is Britain's newest prison
HMP Fosse Way is Britain's newest prison. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Six men have been arrested after a prisoner was beaten to death at Britain’s newest  jail just a day before he was due to be released.

Officers were called to HMP Fosse Way, in Glen Parva, on Tuesday, after a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell, Leicestershire Police said.

The man was due to be released on the same day but attacked another inmate the day before by throwing boiling water at him, it has been reported.

Despite the attack, known as "kettling", the prisoner was not moved from his cell.

Four other inmates then “stormed” the cell and “kettled” him before “beating him to a pulp”, a source inside the jail said.

They told the Times: “One lad kicked him in the head on the way out and broke his neck.”

Six men have since been arrested in connection with the man's death and are in police custody.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

Read more: Government activates 'Operation Early Dawn' as emergency measure to ease prison overcrowding triggered

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed at high-security prison

A general view during the official opening of HMP Fosse Way
A general view during the official opening of HMP Fosse Way. Picture: Alamy

Questions have since been raised about why the inmate was not removed from his cell after carrying out his initial attack.

HMP Fosse Way, which is run by Serco, was opened in June last year, making it ­Britain’s newest prison.

It houses mostly low level offenders who are considered less dangerous than category A and B.

A Serco spokes­­man said: “We can confirm that a 31-year-old man has died at Fosse Way prison. The matter is being investigated by Leicestershire police.”

Serco's website says the new prison provides a “secure, safe and decent ­environment” aimed at ­“reducing reoffending”.

The goal is for inmates to “learn new skills and acquire training that will ­provide them with a viable ­opportunity to work in key industries when back in the community”.

However, there have be complaints that prisoners have been left in their cells for up to 22 hours a day.

The prison is also affected by the wider overcrowding crisis, with 1,697 of its 1,715 beds taken up.

