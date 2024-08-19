Government activates 'Operation Early Dawn' as emergency measure to ease prison overcrowding triggered

By Danielle de Wolfe

Emergency measures to ease overcrowding in prisons in England have been activated by the government.

The temporary measures aim to help ease the pressure on prisons, with the plans triggered in parts of the north of England on Monday morning.

Operation 'Early Dawn' - the name given to long-standing prison contingency measure - allows defendants to be held in police cells until prison beds become available.

It was previously activated by the Conservative government in May of this year after overcrowding risked rioting in UK prisons.

Following the news, the newly appointed Prisons and Probation minister, Lord Timpson, said: "We inherited a justice system in crisis and exposed to shocks. As a result, we have been forced into making difficult but necessary decisions to keep it operating."

It comes as figures reveal the true extent of UK prison overcrowding, with jails operating at critical levels - some at under 1% capacity - for the last several years.

It's the latest move by the government in the battle against overcrowding, with judges "tackle violent thuggery" as far-right rioters continue to be sentenced, according to the prison officers' union.

"However, thanks to the hard work of our dedicated staff and partners, we have brought forward additional prison places and now introduced Operation Early Dawn to manage the pressure felt in some parts of the country," Timpson added.

The news follows a widespread influx of rioters to prisons across the UK, with more violent offenders set to be sentenced this week.

The measures could mean riot-related court dates are delayed or adjourned at short notice.

It comes as Mark Fairhurst, the national chairman of the Prison Officers' Association (POA), said the measure risks "clogging up police cells".

To manage the increased pressure on the prison system, HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) says it has "reactivated an existing contingency mechanism, Operation Early Dawn, providing extra oversight of prisoner transfers between the police, courts and custody."

The Ministry of Justice said the measures mean offenders will be summoned to a magistrates’ court only when it is confirmed that a cell in the prison estate is ready for them, should they be remanded into custody.

It means rioters arrested will be held in a police station until they are summoned to court.

The Government has already brought forward a number of measures to increase capacity following widespread violent disorder across the UK.

Following nationwide riots triggered by the Southport attack and a widespread misinformation, the government has said hundreds of prison places have now been made available, including a new houseblock at HMP Stocken and the repurposed HMP Cookham Wood.

London, UK. 5th Aug, 2024. Shabana Mahmood, Secretary of State for Justice Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain, attends a COBRA meeting at the Cabinet office. Picture: Alamy

Last month, the Ministry of Justice said violence and self-harm in prison had risen to "unacceptable" levels as overcrowding pushed jails to the "point of collapse".

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced plans to cut the proportion of the sentence inmates must serve behind bars from 50% to 40%.

The temporary move - which does not apply to those convicted of sex offences, terrorism, domestic abuse or some violent offences - is expected to result in 5,500 offenders being released in September and October.