Government activates 'Operation Early Dawn' as emergency measure to ease prison overcrowding triggered

19 August 2024, 06:56 | Updated: 19 August 2024, 07:29

Government activates 'Operation Early Dawn' as emergency measure to ease prison overcrowding triggered
Government activates 'Operation Early Dawn' as emergency measure to ease prison overcrowding triggered. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Emergency measures to ease overcrowding in prisons in England have been activated by the government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The temporary measures aim to help ease the pressure on prisons, with the plans triggered in parts of the north of England on Monday morning.

Operation 'Early Dawn' - the name given to long-standing prison contingency measure - allows defendants to be held in police cells until prison beds become available.

It was previously activated by the Conservative government in May of this year after overcrowding risked rioting in UK prisons.

Following the news, the newly appointed Prisons and Probation minister, Lord Timpson, said: "We inherited a justice system in crisis and exposed to shocks. As a result, we have been forced into making difficult but necessary decisions to keep it operating."

It comes as figures reveal the true extent of UK prison overcrowding, with jails operating at critical levels - some at under 1% capacity - for the last several years.

It's the latest move by the government in the battle against overcrowding, with judges "tackle violent thuggery" as far-right rioters continue to be sentenced, according to the prison officers' union.

Reading Prison, Reading, Berkshire, England, GB, UK.
Reading Prison, Reading, Berkshire, England, GB, UK. Picture: Alamy

"However, thanks to the hard work of our dedicated staff and partners, we have brought forward additional prison places and now introduced Operation Early Dawn to manage the pressure felt in some parts of the country," Timpson added.

The news follows a widespread influx of rioters to prisons across the UK, with more violent offenders set to be sentenced this week.

The measures could mean riot-related court dates are delayed or adjourned at short notice.

It comes as Mark Fairhurst, the national chairman of the Prison Officers' Association (POA), said the measure risks "clogging up police cells".

To manage the increased pressure on the prison system, HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) says it has "reactivated an existing contingency mechanism, Operation Early Dawn, providing extra oversight of prisoner transfers between the police, courts and custody."

Read more: Dozens injured after Ferris wheel catches fire at German music festival

Read more: Zelenskyy says UK leadership on Ukraine aid 'has 'slowed', as he calls for long-range missile capabilities

The Ministry of Justice said the measures mean offenders will be summoned to a magistrates’ court only when it is confirmed that a cell in the prison estate is ready for them, should they be remanded into custody.

It means rioters arrested will be held in a police station until they are summoned to court.

The Government has already brought forward a number of measures to increase capacity following widespread violent disorder across the UK.

Following nationwide riots triggered by the Southport attack and a widespread misinformation, the government has said hundreds of prison places have now been made available, including a new houseblock at HMP Stocken and the repurposed HMP Cookham Wood.

London, UK. 5th Aug, 2024. Shabana Mahmood, Secretary of State for Justice Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain, attends a COBRA meeting at the Cabinet office.
London, UK. 5th Aug, 2024. Shabana Mahmood, Secretary of State for Justice Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain, attends a COBRA meeting at the Cabinet office. Picture: Alamy

Last month, the Ministry of Justice said violence and self-harm in prison had risen to "unacceptable" levels as overcrowding pushed jails to the "point of collapse".

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced plans to cut the proportion of the sentence inmates must serve behind bars from 50% to 40%.

The temporary move - which does not apply to those convicted of sex offences, terrorism, domestic abuse or some violent offences - is expected to result in 5,500 offenders being released in September and October.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Alastair Grant/AP)

Ex-Saudi official alleges Prince Mohammed ‘forged signature on war decree’

Antony Blinken meets with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, in Tel Aviv (Kevin Mohatt/Pool Photo via AP)

Blinken says now is ‘maybe the last’ chance for a Gaza ceasefire deal

Election 2024 DNC

Favourable views of Kamala Harris increasing ahead of party convention – poll

Jay Slater's mum targeted by online trolls as grieving mum is sent sick picture of son being tortured

Jay Slater's mum targeted by cruel online trolls after being sent horrific picture of son being tortured

Mark Simmons Quip Off The Mark UK Tour, Stand Up Comedian, Palace Theatre, Southend-on-Sea, Essex © Clarissa Debenham (Film Free Photography) / Alamy

Edinburgh Fringe funniest jokes revealed as comedian Mark Simmons' gag sails to victory

Election 2024 Harris

US Democrats open convention transformed by Kamala Harris’ ascendance

China Philippines

China accuses the Philippines of purposely crashing ship into vessel

Labour are set to repeal strike laws in order to allow trade unions to walk out even without a majority of their members supporting industrial action, reports say.

Labour 'to allow unions to walk out without half of members voting' after bumper pay deal for train drivers

Sir Keir Starmer's Government could be forced to use police cells to hold defendants on remand as prisons fill up ahead of a week of riot-related court cases.

Government 'to trigger emergency prison overcrowding plans' as rioters set to be sentenced this week

Silhouette of a woman and child in a tunnell

Quintuplets among Gaza’s dead as Blinken visits region amid ceasefire efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s Zelensky says push into Russia’s Kursk region is to create buffer zone

Pleasure boats on the River Bure at Wroxham town in the Norfolk Broads, Norfolk, England, UK

Body found in search for man who disappeared in Norfolk Broads river on Friday night

Aerial view of a bridge being destoryed

Ukrainian forces target second key bridge in Russian incursion

The eruption of the Shiveluch volcano is seen in Kamchatka Peninsula, about 500km (310 miles) north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia

Volcano erupts after powerful earthquake in Russia’s Far East

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has hinted that he is considering standing at the next general election after losing his seat in July.

Rees-Mogg hints he may stand to win back seat at 2029 election after losing to Labour

The woman was stabbed near Crawley Station

Woman stabbed to death outside railway station as 26-year-old man arrested for murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

A male Jiu Jitsu fighter choked out and defeated a female opponent in the sport's first mixed sexes bout

Jiu Jitsu sparks gender row as male fighter chokes out female opponent following controversial kiss in face-off
Flooding in central London after a pipe burst

London hotel evacuated after flood caused by burst water pipe

South West Water (SWW) have apologised after a sewage leak sparked a ‘don’t swim’ alert at a popular beach in Devon

Sewage spill sparks 'don't swim' alert at popular Devon beach as water company faces backlash
The Met Office has issued three yellow weather warnings for rain in the UK this week

UK braces for heavy rain following Atlantic hurricane as Met Office issues three yellow weather warnings
Black and white headshot of a young Alain Delon smiling

French actor Alain Delon dies aged 88

File photo of migrants journeying to Britain from France

Nearly 500 migrants cross English Channel in a single day

Zelenskyy said UK leadership on Ukraine aid had slowed down

Zelenskyy says UK leadership on Ukraine aid 'has 'slowed', as he calls for long-range missile capabilities
A burnt-out gondola on a Ferris wheel after a fire broke out

More than 20 people injured in Ferris wheel fire in Germany

Visitors to a Welsh beauty spot have been urged not to come during the summer months and on weekends

Welsh beauty spot urges against weekend and summer visitors after influx of influencers

Jess Phillips has said the growing online hatred towards woman cannot be ignored following Yvette Cooper's strategy announcement

Minister tells LBC 'we can't ignore online hatred of women' as government moves to treat misogyny as extremism

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry 'should apologise for slave trade' say Colombian residents of South America's first 'free town'
The King is to axe the Duke of York's security team

King axes disgraced Duke's security team as pressure mounts on Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge mansion
Harry and Meghan on their Colombia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle guarded by ‘immense’ security detail as they visit school on second day of Colombia tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit