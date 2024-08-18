Zelenskyy says UK leadership on Ukraine aid 'has 'slowed', as he calls for long-range missile capabilities

Zelenskyy said UK leadership on Ukraine aid had slowed down. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that British leadership on getting military aid to Ukraine has "slowed" as he ramped up calls for his army to be able to use long-range missiles against Russia.

Mr Zelenskyy has been pushing for permission to use Britain's long-range Storm Shadow missiles against targets deep within Russia, as well as the US' ATACMS.

Permission has not been granted, despite calls from some influential voices in the UK - such as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a vociferous early backer of Ukraine at the start of the invasion.

Britain's position is that the missiles are only to be used defensively. The Storm Shadows are made in partnership with France, meaning the French government must also give permission, the Times reported - as well as one other NATO ally.

The reluctance to give the Ukrainian army long-range missiles - the Storm Shadows can travel about 155 miles - stems from a fear of escalating the war with Russia.

People look on crater after Russian airstrike on residential neighbourhood in Sumy, Ukraine, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka). Picture: Alamy

People cover a roof with tarps after their house was hit by a Russian airstrike near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Sumy region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka). Picture: Alamy

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, Russian soldiers fire Giatsint-S self-propelled gun towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in the Russian - Ukrainian border. Picture: Alamy

But Mr Zelenskyy said that using the Storm Shadow missiles in Russia was "vital for us" and would help lead to "a just peace".

It comes as Ukraine continues to push into the Russia border region of Kursk, with its forces blowing up a second Russian supply bridge.

Mr Zelenskyy said: "We are doing everything possible to provide our warriors with the necessary weapons and reinforcements. It is crucial that our partners remove barriers that hinder us from weakening Russian positions in the way this war demands. Long-range capabilities are the answer to the most critical strategic questions of this war.

"The bravery of our soldiers and the resilience of our combat brigades compensate for the lack of essential decisions from our partners. We could decisively deprive the occupiers of any ability to advance and cause destruction if our long-range capabilities were sufficient.

"We will intensify our diplomatic efforts, insisting on bold actions and decisions that genuinely change the course of this war—leading to a just peace and a true end that we all need. We need all partners who can truly help to step up. These are the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and others.

"Throughout this war, we’ve seen the UK demonstrate true leadership—in arms, politics, and support for Ukrainian society. This has saved thousands of lives, reflecting the strength of the UK.

"Unfortunately, the situation has slowed down recently. We will discuss how to fix this because long-range capabilities are vital for us. The whole world sees how effective Ukrainians are—how our entire nation defends its independence."

Conservative former Prime Minister Mr Johnson, who is said to have been a key figure in coordinating international support for Ukraine at the start of the warw, called for the British government to "stop pussy-footing around."

He wrote in the Daily Mail: "The only way to stop the glide bombs is to hit the air bases used by those Russian planes; and the only way to hit those bases is to use the Western kit they already have...

"Why don't we do it? Why don't we give them the freedom to strike military sites in Russia? After all, the Russians have rained indiscriminate murder on Ukrainian cities – never mind ­military bases – for more than two years."