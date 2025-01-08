Prominent neo-nazi group Blood and Honour sanctioned by UK government

8 January 2025, 15:18

Blood and Honour were founded in the 1980s.
Blood and Honour were founded in the 1980s. Picture: Blood and Honour

By Henry Moore

Far-right group Blood and Honour has been sanctioned by the UK government amid “suspected terrorist activities.”

The government has ordered all Blood and Honour’s UK assets be frozen alleging “reasonable grounds” to suspect terrorist activity.

This marks the first use of the Treasury-led Domestic Counter-Terrorism sanctions regime targeting extreme right-wing terrorism.

A government statement read: “The designation of Blood and Honour is a clear signal that the UK works proactively to stop terrorist financing and will take action against any who try to exploit the UK financial system for this activity.

“No person or entity required to comply with UK sanctions can deal with any funds or economic resources belonging to, or owned or controlled by Blood and Honour (or any entities it owns or controls).

“They also cannot make funds, financial services or economic resources available to or for the benefit of Blood and Honour (or any entities it owns or controls) unless they have obtained a licence from HM Treasury or an exception applies.”

Blood and Honour is recognised as an extreme right group in a number of countries, including the United States and Canada.

It emerged as a skin-head group in the 1980s, founded by Ian Stuart Donaldson the lead singer of hate rock band Skrewdriver.

On its website, the neo-nazi group outlines its mission is to keep the UK “pure”

"To achieve all of this we, and our European comrades, must above all have faith,” the groups website reads.

“Our enemies are strong, and presently we are relatively weak in numbers, but unbeatable in spirit. We must realize that we, and our enemies, are engaged in a struggle for the survival of the European races.

“If we fail we will be destroyed along with European civilization; and we must accept in our hearts, that if victory is eventually ours we must deal with our enemies in the most ruthless fashion.

“If we do not destroy their cancer at the root we will have to face up to its reincarnation at a later stage. We must have faith in this, our battle to the death."

