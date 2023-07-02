French protesters ram-raid mayor's home in 'assassination attempt' as 1,700 arrested amid fifth night of violence

Protesters ram-raid mayor's home in 'assassination attempt' as 1,700 arrest following fifth night of unrest in France
By Danielle DeWolfe

Protestors rammed a car into the home of Paris' mayor last night in what he describes as an "assassination attempt" amid a fifth night of violence in the French capital.

Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of L'Haÿ-les-Roses - an area close to Paris-Orly Airport - was at his office at the time of the incident and said the car was driven into the house before being set alight as his wife and children slept.

It comes as Paris blazed for the fifth consecutive night following the killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk who was shot by armed police during a traffic stop.

The teenager's funeral took place yesterday in the suburbs of the city, as protestors once again took to the streets.

More than 1,700 people have now been arrested among ongoing unrest across France, including the ambush of three officers in the Rhone region, who were shot by a man carrying a rifle.

Vincent Jeanbrun took to Twitter to announce the assassination attempt in Paris
Vincent Jeanbrun took to Twitter to announce the assassination attempt in Paris. Picture: Twitter / Vincent Jeanbrun

Releasing a statement to social media, Mayor Jeanbrun described the incident as a “milestone" that "was reached in horror” as he labelled the ram-raid an assassination attempt.

"At 1:30 in the morning, while I was, as for 3 nights, at City Hall, individuals rammed my home with a car before setting it on fire to set fire to my house, in which my wife and two young children were sleeping.

He added: "Trying to protect them and escape the attackers, my wife and one of my children were injured.

"It was an attempt to assassinate unspeakable cowardice."

Read more: Macron axes Germany trip amid unrest in France over cop killing of 17-year-old - as Foreign Office issues travel advice

Read more: Hundreds arrested as rioters raid gun store and arm themselves with rifles amid fourth night of anarchy in France

"If my priority today is to take care of my family, my determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than ever.

"I would like to thank the law enforcement and rescue services for their intervention and more generally for their courage in the difficult times we are going through."

I don't have words strong enough to describe my emotion in the face of the horror of this night. But the only way to make what is unacceptable bearable is that all this did not happen for nothing."

People ride their bicycles past a burned van and destroyed urban items on the aftermath of protests in Colombes, outside Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
People ride their bicycles past a burned van and destroyed urban items on the aftermath of protests in Colombes, outside Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It followed the news President Emmanuel Macron had scrapped a planned state visit to Germany yesterday, as riots continue across France.

The Foreign Office has also warned tourists traveling to France that authorities "may impose curfews" following a fourth night of unrest - despite President Macron resisting such calls.

Describing the location of riots as "unpredictable" they added that it was "more important than ever" to get travel insurance before visiting.

"Since 27 June, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted," the UK foreign office said in updated advice.

"There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced. Some local authorities may impose curfews.

"Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable" they noted, adding tourists should "monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities."

