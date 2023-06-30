Moment rioters raid gun store and arm themselves with rifles amid fourth night of anarchy in France

Riots have erupted for a fourth night in a row in France. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

Looters in Marseille were spotted raiding a gun store on Friday as violence continues to spread across the country and into Belgium.

Rioters in Marseille were seen breaking into and stealing from a gun store on Friday, as the country tipped into another night of unrest and spread into neighbouring country Belgium.

Some looters were pictured online carrying rifles, according to the Daily Mail, while other videos showed individuals breaking into ATMs with disc cutters, drivers ramming into the entrance of a McDonald’s and fires ablaze everywhere.

The protesters started up again on Friday during the daytime, developing over the course of the day until they turned into another night of fully-fledged riots.

According to the French ministry, over 300 people were arrested on Friday in the continued string of chaos.

Looting has affected Marseille, Lyon and Grenoble alongside other cities and towns. Reports early Saturday morning also revealed the riots spilled over into Belgium, as a local newspaper reported the arrest of over 100 people in the Belgian capital.

France suspended all bus and tram services ahead of the anticipated riots on Friday in a bid to mitigate any potential damage.

A gun store in Marseille was reportedly raided. Picture: Twitter

On Thursday 40,000 police officers were deployed to tackle the unrest, but as fears grew over the potential of another night of mayhem on Friday, the number was increased to 45,000 officers.

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne also announced officers would deploy armoured vehicles on Friday.

She said “additional mobile forces" would be brought in, adding that "large-scale events binding personnel and potentially posing risks to public order" would be cancelled.

French president Emmanuel Macron urged parents on Friday to keep their children inside, as he revealed some of those arrested have been as young as 13.

He also called the riots across the country an "unacceptable exploitation of the adolescent's death" to justify violence.

The riots were brought on by the death of 17-year-old Nahel M, a French-Algerian delivery driver who was shot by a police officer in a routine traffic stop on Tuesday 27 June.

Arrest have already been made on Friday after an impromptu protest at the Place de la Concorde. Picture: Getty

It comes after the UK foreign office urged Brits intending to visit France earlier on Friday to check before travelling and stay vigilant on their trips after a series of “violent” riots across the country.

Guidance from the foreign office reads: “Since 27 June, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent.

“Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted. There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced. Some local authorities may impose curfews. Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable.

“You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities.”

Riots broke out the same evening as news of the teenager's death travelled, resulting in the first night of unrest, with bins and barricades set ablaze and firecrackers thrown at police.

But as the week continued the riots started to ramp up, as over 150 people were arrested on the Wednesday night, increasing to almost 1,000 arrests on the Thursday.

More than 40,000 officers have been deployed to tackle the growing riots. Picture: Getty

The French government deployed 40,000 officers to respond to the growing unrest across the country on Thursday, with riots raging from Lille to Marseille, which banned public demonstrations.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin has told regional authorities to stop bus and tram services from 7pm local time.

He also requested that fireworks, petrol cans and flammable products be banned.

He said 3,880 fires broke out on public roads across the country on Thursday,

Tourists have been warned of cars being targeted. Picture: Alamy

French president Emmanuel Macron has urged for calm and told parents to stop their children joining the disorder, but the president has also been criticised as he was spotted dancing at an Elton John concert in Paris on Wednesday.

The officer responsible for Nahel’s death has been charged with homicide and remains in custody.

But furious rioters have taken to the streets as it brought back to light issues around racial profiling and police relations with ethnic minorities.