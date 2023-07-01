Brits issued travel warning as Macron faces calls to introduce curfews following fourth night of French unrest

1 July 2023

Brits issued with travel warning as Macron faces calls to introduce curfews following fourth night of French unrest
Brits issued with travel warning as Macron faces calls to introduce curfews following fourth night of French unrest. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The Foreign Office has warned tourists traveling to France that authorities "may impose curfews" following a fourth night of unrest - despite President Macron so far resisting such calls.

Describing the location of riots as "unpredictable" they added that it was "more important than ever" to get travel insurance before visiting.

It comes as France's interior ministry revealed that 1,311 people had been arrested Friday.

The numbers compare to 875 arrests the previous night, as the violence continued in the fourth night of unrest following the killing of 17-year-old Nahel M. following a police traffic stop.

It follows reports that three officers in the Rhone region were shot by a man carrying a rifle last night, French media have said.

The officers are said to have been "ambushed" by someone who was hiding behind a wall, suffering injuries to the legs and groin, according to reports.

"We have crossed a red line. We've not seen this kind of thing before here and it's very concerning," a member of the police for the Rhone region said according to BFMTV.

Tourists have been warned of cars being targeted.
Tourists have been warned of cars being targeted. Picture: Alamy

Taking to Twitter, France's interior ministry added the riots had a "lower in intensity" than seen on previous nights.

Despite this, unrest is expected once again on Saturday evening following the teenager's funeral which is set to take place on Saturday in the outskirts of Paris.

The French government deployed 45,000 officers to respond to the growing unrest across the country on Friday, with riots raging from Lille to Marseille, which banned public demonstrations.

"Since 27 June, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted," the UK foreign office said in updated advice.

"There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced. Some local authorities may impose curfews.

"Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable" they noted, adding tourists should "monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities."

Authorities in Marseille took measures to curb further violence on Saturday following a night of unrest, announcing that public transport is set to be halted at 19:00 (17:00 GMT).

All public events taking place today - most notably the city's Pride festival - have been cancelled.

Looters in Marseille were spotted raiding a gun store on Friday as violence continues to spread across the country and into Belgium.

Rioters in Marseille were seen breaking into and stealing from a gun store, as the country braced for another night of unrest.

Violence once again erupted in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre overnight, with cars set alight and firefighters battling to bring a bus blaze under control.

It was here, on Tuesday, that 17-year-old Nahel M was shot dead by police, triggering nationwide riots across France.

The private funeral is set to take place today, with his family and friends attending the local mosque where the ceremony will take place, before the teenager is laid to rest in the town cemetery.

Roads leading to the funeral parlour and the cemetery are to be shut off, local media has reported.

According to the French ministry, over 300 people were arrested on Friday in the continued chaos.

More than 40,000 officers have been deployed to tackle the growing riots.
More than 40,000 officers have been deployed to tackle the growing riots. Picture: Getty
Arrest have already been made on Friday after an impromptu protest at the Place de la Concorde.
Arrest have already been made on Friday after an impromptu protest at the Place de la Concorde. Picture: Getty

French president Emmanuel Macron urged parents on Friday to keep their children inside, as he revealed some of those arrested have been as young as 13.

He also called the riots across the country an "unacceptable exploitation of the adolescent's death" to justify violence.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin has told regional authorities to stop bus and tram services from 7pm local time.

He also requested that fireworks, petrol cans and flammable products be banned.

The officer responsible for Nahel’s death has been charged with homicide and remains in custody.

But furious rioters have taken to the streets as it brought back to light issues around racial profiling and police relations with ethnic minorities.

Police investigators examine charred buses after a third night of unrest at a depot in Aubervilliers near Paris

Macron urges parents to keep teenagers at home to quell rioting across France

LUKOIL Chairman Ravil Maganov - a critic of Putin's invasion of Ukraine - has died after falling from a window at the Central Clinical Hospital near Moscow, Russia.

Sudden fatalities and falling from windows: The high-profile suspicious Russian deaths since the invasion of Ukraine
Sri Lanka Thai Elephant

Temple elephant in Sri Lanka to return to Thailand after neglect allegations

France is in the grip of large scale riots

France deploys armoured vehicles to stop riots as bus and tram services scrapped after three nights of devastation
Kieren Curran has been spared jail

Bridgerton and 1917 actor spared jail despite being caught with huge trove of child abuse photos
Police hope to speak to these two men, who are not in trouble or under suspicion

Urgent plea for help as police search for mother after human placenta found in Southampton park
Alan Arkin has died

Hollywood legend Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Duncan Lougee

Search for missing Essex yachtsman Duncan Lougee called off after boat found floating in the sea with no sign of sailor
Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney

'I love beer and I always have': Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney speaks out after Bud Light sales crash
The sub is reported to have been built with 'expired' carbon fibre

Did ‘cavalier’ Titanic sub boss Stockton Rush lie about craft’s safety to persuade French dive expert to join trip?

