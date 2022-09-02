Breaking News

Queen to miss Highland Games event as monarch contends with mobility problems

2 September 2022, 11:08 | Updated: 2 September 2022, 12:13

The Queen has been plagued by ongoing episodic mobility issues.
By Cameron Kerr

The Queen will not attend the Highland Games this weekend as she continues to contend with mobility issues.

The monarch will miss the Braemar Gathering in Scotland on Saturday, having spent her summer at Balmoral.

The decision is understood to have been taken for the 96-year-old's comfort.

Mobility problems have been an ongoing problem for the monarch.

Earlier this week the Queen opted in advance to appoint a new Prime Minister from her Scottish residence in Balmoral and not Buckingham Palace, as is traditional, in case last minute problems prevented her from travelling to the capital.

Since Autumn 2021, the Queen has missed a number of royal engagements due to health issues, and during engagements last year was seen using a cane.

The monarch has been conducting many official duties remotely, in an effort to continue to undertake her role.

The Queen has being staying in Balmoral Castle, her traditional summer home.
It was recently reported that Prince Charles was making "regular morning visits" to see the Queen in Balmoral, which one expert described as "highly unusual".

Majesty Magazine's Ingrid Seward told the Sun: "It's highly unusual for Prince Charles to make these kinds of impromptu visits to see his mother.

"But Charles is a very thoughtful person — and who else can she rely on now Prince Philip has gone?

"Everyone thinks they normally see each other all the time, but they don't."

The Braemar Gathering has been attended regularly by the reigning monarch and other royal family members since 1848.

The Gathering is the final event of the Grampian Highland Games and takes place annually on the first Saturday in September.

Participants in the games take part in events such as caber tosses and hammer throwing.

