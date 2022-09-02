Breaking News

Sadiq Khan 'failed to follow due process and respect the dignity of Cressida Dick' when she was ousted as Met boss

2 September 2022, 11:25 | Updated: 2 September 2022, 12:01

Sadiq Khan has been heavily criticised for his part in Cressida Dick's resignation as Met boss
Sadiq Khan has been heavily criticised for his part in Cressida Dick's resignation as Met boss. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Sadiq Khan did not follow "due process" when he withdrew his support for the ousted Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick, a damning new report has said.

The Mayor of London "failed to respect the dignity of the Commissioner as an individual, and as the holder of high public office", it said.

Dame Cressida "felt intimidated" into stepping down in February and after being given an ultimatum by Mr Khan, the review by Sir Thomas Winsor has found.

Sir Thomas, the former chief inspector of constabulary, said in his 116-page report: "I am required to provide an assessment of what happened and to say whether due process was followed in this case. In my view, it was not."

The report went on: "In this case, none of the statutory steps set out in section 48 of the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011 and summarised above were followed.

"The Mayor, through his Chief of Staff, gave the Commissioner an ultimatum on 10 February 2022: if the Commissioner did not attend a meeting and convince the Mayor that her plan of 4 February 2022 would be improved, he would make a statement to the media.

Sadiq Khan was told to apologise over the report's findings
Sadiq Khan was told to apologise over the report's findings. Picture: Getty

"That statement would make clear that he no longer had trust and confidence in the Commissioner, and that he intended to start the statutory process for her removal.

"When the Commissioner did not attend that meeting, the Mayor's Chief of Staff reiterated the Mayor's position and gave her less than one hour to decide what to do.

"She felt intimidated by this process into stepping aside, and I can understand that reaction. The Commissioner felt that, in the interests of Londoners and the Metropolitan Police, she had to 'step aside', as a prelude to her eventual resignation."

Read more: Scandal-hit Met chief Cressida Dick tearfully leaves Scotland Yard for final time

Mr Khan hit back: "Londoners will be able to see that this review is clearly biased and ignores the facts.

"On the former Commissioner's watch, trust in the police fell to record lows following a litany of terrible scandals.

"What happened was simple - I lost confidence in the former Commissioner's ability to make the changes needed and she then chose to stand aside.

Cressida Dick was effectively ousted earlier in the year
Cressida Dick was effectively ousted earlier in the year. Picture: Getty

"Londoners elected me to hold the Met Commissioner to account and that's exactly what I have done. I make absolutely no apology for demanding better for London and for putting the interests of the city I love first.

"I will continue working with the new Commissioner to reduce crime and to rebuild trust and confidence in the police."

Read more: Cressida Dick: The string of scandals that left the Met chief no choice but to quit

Susan Hall, the Tory leader of the Conservatives in the London Assembly, called on Mr Khan to apologise.

"This independent report raises serious concerns about how the mayor treats senior staff, his lack of respect for due process, and his mismanagement of the Met Police," she said.

"For Sadiq Khan to respond to criticisms of his conduct by hurling baseless accusations of bias at the investigators proves their point entirely. He should take responsibility, reflect on his mistakes, and apologise."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Activists glued themselves to Speaker's chair

Eco mob activists glue themselves to Speaker's chair in Parliament

Breaking
Breaking News

Queen to miss Highland Games event as monarch contends with mobility problems

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have entered the final straight in the Tory leadership race

Tory leadership contest explained: When is the winner out of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak announced?

The shootings of Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Ashley Dale have shocked the country

Gun crime rises for two-thirds of police forces as fears of 'lawless UK' grow following spate of murders

The blaze broke out in Dorien Road, Liverpool

Elderly couple rushed to hospital after 'home is petrol bombed' as police go house-to-house in arson probe

The film was slammed by critics

Michael Flatley's new self-funded spy film slammed by critics and dubbed a '007 rip-off'

Ms Fernandez de Kirchner has survived an attempted assassination

Shocking moment man holds gun inches from Argentina vice president's head in attempted assassination

Fresh sexual misconduct allegations have emerged about a Cabinet member.

Cabinet minister accused of sexually assaulting female aide as fresh allegation rocks Parliament

Grammy winner Lebohang Morake (right), who goes by the professional name is 'Lebo M', claimed he did not recall discussing Mandela.

South African Lion King composer 'doesn't remember' discussing Nelson Mandela with Meghan Markle

Lauryn Keating believes her 14-year-old son died attempting an online challenge

'A few likes is not worth your life': Warning from heartbroken mum whose son, 14, died 'attempting online challenge'

Tony Garnett and his new partner Sofiia Karkadym plan to return to Ukraine to help orphan children.

Man who left partner for Ukraine refugee is 'saving orphans but won't see his own kids', ex claims

England experienced extreme heatWildfires broke out and a drought was declared in England following this summer's extreme temperatures. this summer, which led to wildfires breaking out and a drought declared.

England's extreme summer was officially the joint hottest in 138 years

The RMT has announced new rail strikes for later this month

RMT announces fresh strikes for September in bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions

Two guns were used in the shooting of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool last week, police have revealed as they released CCTV footage of the suspect in a bid to track him down.

Chilling CCTV footage shows Olivia's killer running from scene, as police reveal two guns used in shooting

Ravil Maganov, boss of energy firm Lukoil, has died after falling from a hospital window

Russian energy boss who criticised Putin's invasion of Ukraine dies after falling from sixth floor window

Skinny's Bar, Weston-super-Mare

Police officer cleared of sex assault because panel found it more likely 'he was actually the victim'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkish pop star Gulsen performs during a concert in Istanbul

Pop singer Gulsen charged with inciting hatred after religious schools joke

An Arab Commando stands on the balcony of the building where the commandos held members of the Israeli team hostage in Munich on September 5 1972

Germany confirms £24.2 million settlement with Munich attack families

Man points gun at Cristina Fernandez

‘Gun misfire’ thwarts attempt to kill Argentina’s vice president

People relax on a beach in front of the stricken Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar

Gibraltar says heavy fuel yet to be removed from cargo ship

Damage after an Israeli strike targeted the Aleppo International Airport

Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway

A bull chases a reveller during a running of the bull festival in the village of Atanzon, central Spain

Eight deaths shine spotlight on Spain’s bull running festivals

Japanese and US environment chiefs

Nuclear technology key to mitigating climate change – US environment chief

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Extremist surges in polls ahead of Israeli elections

Indian aircraft carrier

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

A girl in Pakistan

More aid reaches Pakistan as deaths from floods cross 1,200 mark

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Sangita and Andrew

Andrew Marr on why he thinks Liz Truss will be the return of the radical right

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London