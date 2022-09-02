Breaking News

Sadiq Khan 'failed to follow due process and respect the dignity of Cressida Dick' when she was ousted as Met boss

Sadiq Khan has been heavily criticised for his part in Cressida Dick's resignation as Met boss. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Sadiq Khan did not follow "due process" when he withdrew his support for the ousted Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick, a damning new report has said.

The Mayor of London "failed to respect the dignity of the Commissioner as an individual, and as the holder of high public office", it said.

Dame Cressida "felt intimidated" into stepping down in February and after being given an ultimatum by Mr Khan, the review by Sir Thomas Winsor has found.

Sir Thomas, the former chief inspector of constabulary, said in his 116-page report: "I am required to provide an assessment of what happened and to say whether due process was followed in this case. In my view, it was not."

The report went on: "In this case, none of the statutory steps set out in section 48 of the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011 and summarised above were followed.

"The Mayor, through his Chief of Staff, gave the Commissioner an ultimatum on 10 February 2022: if the Commissioner did not attend a meeting and convince the Mayor that her plan of 4 February 2022 would be improved, he would make a statement to the media.

Sadiq Khan was told to apologise over the report's findings. Picture: Getty

"That statement would make clear that he no longer had trust and confidence in the Commissioner, and that he intended to start the statutory process for her removal.

"When the Commissioner did not attend that meeting, the Mayor's Chief of Staff reiterated the Mayor's position and gave her less than one hour to decide what to do.

"She felt intimidated by this process into stepping aside, and I can understand that reaction. The Commissioner felt that, in the interests of Londoners and the Metropolitan Police, she had to 'step aside', as a prelude to her eventual resignation."

Mr Khan hit back: "Londoners will be able to see that this review is clearly biased and ignores the facts.

"On the former Commissioner's watch, trust in the police fell to record lows following a litany of terrible scandals.

"What happened was simple - I lost confidence in the former Commissioner's ability to make the changes needed and she then chose to stand aside.

Cressida Dick was effectively ousted earlier in the year. Picture: Getty

"Londoners elected me to hold the Met Commissioner to account and that's exactly what I have done. I make absolutely no apology for demanding better for London and for putting the interests of the city I love first.

"I will continue working with the new Commissioner to reduce crime and to rebuild trust and confidence in the police."

Susan Hall, the Tory leader of the Conservatives in the London Assembly, called on Mr Khan to apologise.

"This independent report raises serious concerns about how the mayor treats senior staff, his lack of respect for due process, and his mismanagement of the Met Police," she said.

"For Sadiq Khan to respond to criticisms of his conduct by hurling baseless accusations of bias at the investigators proves their point entirely. He should take responsibility, reflect on his mistakes, and apologise."